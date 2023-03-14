Playdew announced pre-registrations for its hit arcade game “Explottens”
The game "Explottens" will be available on mobile in Summer 2023. The game, which was exclusive to the Apple Arcade, starts pre-registrations on 20th March.ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playdew, the developers of the critically acclaimed arcade shooter game Explottens, are excited to announce that the game will be available on Google Play and App Store in Summer 2023. The game, which was exclusive to the Apple Arcade, will be coming to a wider audience, giving more players the opportunity to experience the fast-paced action and excitement of Explottens.
To celebrate this announcement, Playdew is launching a pre-registration campaign for the game where players can sign up and receive a special gift as a thank-you for their support. The pre-registration will open on March 20th, so be sure to keep an eye out for more information.
Explottens is a fast-paced and action-packed arcade game that will test players' skills and reflexes. Players take on the role of Captain KIT, a hero on a mission to save their homeland from the evil organization KLAW. With challenging and competitive gameplay, epic bosses to fight, and a fun storyline, Explottens offers a unique and exciting gaming experience.
"We're thrilled to bring Explottens to a wider audience," said Bilal Mirza, the lead developer. "The game has received great feedback from players on the Apple Arcade, and we can't wait for even more players to experience the fun and excitement of Explottens."
The official release date for Explottens on Google Play and App Store has not yet been confirmed but with the pre-registration going live, it's soon to come. Players can stay up-to-date on all the latest news and information by following the game's official social media channels.
Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1M1cEYM_OdXXjlweo4ZSoGmpoqwa0OVmP
