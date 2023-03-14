Food Texture Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Competitive Analysis Forecast period 2023-2030
Food texture is described by the words as hard or soft, crunchy, or mushy, and smooth or hard. It is important to determine the food quality and has strong impact on food intake and nutrition. Some of the different food textures are potato chips or crisp crackers, crunchy celery, tender steaks, hard candy, chewy chocolate chip cookies and sticky toffee. Food texture has various effects on taste. The rise in health consciousness across the globe helps to boost food texture market in the forecast period.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the DataM market research report, the global food texture market size was valued at US$ XX billion in 2022, it is projected to reach US$ XX billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 5.12% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Food texture plays important role in consumer satisfaction as it boosts the sensory experience of food products. Food texture also plays an important role in the food products' appearance, flavour, and auditory sound due to this it plays an important role in the eating experience. According to studies, more exposure to foods with a range of textures boosts children's long-term acceptance of certain foods.
Market Drivers:
The increasing demand for food textures in the food industry and the rapid growth of the food industry help to boost the food texture market growth. Food textures have various applications in ice creams, dairy products, chocolates, confectionaries, jams, sauces, dressings, bakery items, soups, and beverages. Food texture helps to retain product nutrients, increase the shelf life of the product, and inhibits microbial growth. It also helps to boost the sensory experience of the food products. The demand for processed food is increasing across the world, due to which the demand for food texture also increases.
Also, an increase in the consumer's expenditure power on food products helps to boost market growth.
Moreover, an increase in consumer demand for the low fat, and ready-to-eat, packaged food products creates demand for food texture over the forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness positively impacted on the market.
Market Restraints:
Very few consumers suffer from an allergic reaction caused by some food textures. Consumers who are allergic to such food textures frequently experience symptoms like headaches, ulcers, skin rashes, and intestinal disturbances. Food texture hypersensitivity is when a child is so sensitive to the texture of foods it causes restrictions to their diet.
Market Opportunities:
An increase in innovations in food texture creates new opportunities. An increase in the product launches of new food textures with less cost and more effective results creates demand for the food textures.
Moreover, an increase in the application of food texture in various food products also creates demand for the food textures. Consumers are demanding ice creams with more texture options.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the food texture market strongly. Since 2019, the worldwide crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has majorly impacted most industries including food and beverage. The COVID-19 pandemic affected many economies around the globe in 2020. Increase in the Government regulations for the transportation and closure of hotels and restaurants to avoid the spread of the virus. Manufacturing companies of the food texture are also closed in 2020.
Shortage of labourers is another factor that negatively impacted the market growth. In 2021, consumers avoid outside and packaged food and focused on healthy food eating which is made at home. The global supply chain is completely disturbed in 2020 which negatively impacted the market.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
1. In Merch 2023, Motif FoodWorks company launched Appetex in the market. The newly launched product helps to boost the eating experience of plant-based foods. The product is available for purchase and distribution.
On September 16, 2021, Limagrain Ingredients launched the Innosense range of functional flours in the market. These flours help to improve texture and also boost food nutrition. These flours are made by the hydro-thermal process and it is having fibre and proteins. These flours have applications in the bakery and pastry, savoury snacks, breakfast cereal, and culinary and dairy.
On September 23, 2022, Kerry launched a new texture system, puremul which is a non-GMO alternative which offers emulsification options. It is an alternative to the sunflower ingredients.
Market Segmentation:
As per the research analysis, the global food texture market is segmented by source into plant-based, animal-based & others, by functionalities into thickening agents, gelling agents, emulsifying agents, stabilizing agents and other agents, by application into bakery products, dairy products, meat and poultry products, beverages products, snacks products and others.
Based on applications, the bakery products segment is estimated to hold a significant market share in the forecast period (2023-2030). Food textures are used in various bakery products such as bars, bread, cookies, desserts, muffins, pizza, snack cakes, doughnuts, Danish, sweet rolls, and cinnamon rolls. Increasing the consumer's demand the bakery products helps to boost segment growth in the forecast period. Also, an increase in the product launches of food textures by major key players helps to boost segment growth. Also, an increase in the Government initiatives and support to the manufacturers of food textures helps to boost segment growth.
Geographical Classification:
The global food texture market is segmented into major countries, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific Food Texture Market:
Asia-Pacific is witnessing major demand for food textures owing to the rising demand from the bakery industry. China and India accounted for major market share due to the major key players in the region following a merger and acquisition strategy to expand their business. Also, improvement in the food processing industry helps to boost regional growth.
North America Food Texture Market:
The increased demand for food products coupled with the demand for high-quality, nutritious food, is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the food texture market. The United States and Canada are major shareholding countries in the region due to the increased consumer demand for bakery products. Some of the major key players in the region are DuPont, CP Kelco, TIC gums, and Ingredion Inc. Also, an increase in the consumer's disposable income helps to boost regional growth.
Europe Food Texture Market:
An increase in consumer demand for healthy food, coupled with its aesthetic appearance helps to boost the market growth in this region. Some of the major key players in the region are Kerry Group, Lyle PLC, Premium ingredients, and Naturex. An increase in the new technological innovations in the manufacturing of food textures helps to boost regional growth.
Competitive Analysis:
There are numerous international, regional, and local suppliers in the global food texture industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.
Major Companies:
Major key companies working towards the market's growth include CP Kelco, Ingredion Inc, DuPont, Kerry Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Naturex, Puratos Group, Cargill Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. and others.
