Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape. Forecast period 2023-2030
According to the DataM market research report, the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market is growing at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
In December 2020, Carnivore Meat Company launched its newest freeze-dried pet food and treat line under the Nature's Advantage brand.”NEW YORK, ROCHESTER, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
— DataM Intelligence
Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life when kept at a particular temperature. Lyophilization is a technique for extending shelf life by keeping nutrients and aroma compounds intact. These dried fruits and vegetables can be rehydrated and used in a variety of dishes. Additionally, freeze-dried foods offer a superior texture and exceptional flavour with technological advancements.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the DataM market research report, the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market size was valued at US$ XX billion in 2022, it is projected to reach US$ XX billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Freeze-dried fruit chunks and pieces are frequently used in the bakery and confectionary sector for making desserts and baked goods. Ready-to-eat soups contain freeze-dried vegetables like peas, carrots, and broccoli. Several retail establishments around the world offer dried and packaged fruits for direct consumption, including apples, strawberries, and mangoes. These factors impact market growth.
Download Free Sample : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/freeze-dried-fruits-and-vegetables-market
Market Drivers:
Freeze-dried fruits and vegetables are becoming more popular with both consumers and businesses due to their increased shelf life. The use of a vacuum system eliminates all moisture content from raw and frozen food products. It not only significantly extends the shelf life of these products but also preserves all their nutritional value.
In recent years, the market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables has grown significantly. The demand for wholesome yet mouthwatering goods has grown as consumers become more health conscious. The expansion of the product supply chain is another factor driving market expansion. Major grocery store chains are working with independent online delivery businesses to expand their operations to include e-commerce channels.
Market Restraints:
The high price of dried fruit and the existence of burdensome government regulations are anticipated to limit market expansion. In the forecast period, the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market is expected to face challenges due to a lack of standardized supply chains in developing countries.
Market Opportunities:
Rapid urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles of consumers, increasing disposable income, aggressive marketing by manufacturers, changing consumption patterns, and increasingly hectic lifestyles of consumers are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, developments in the global packaged food industry are driving the market's growth. High benefits and advantages over fresh fruits and vegetables are boosting the market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the world's supply chain, and customers began to gravitate toward the ambient sector. Because it enables them to stock their pantries, consumers appreciate this category's lengthy shelf life. As a result, especially during the busiest shopping seasons, the global market for freeze-dried food has grown significantly. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, food supply chains have displayed impressive resilience. The impact on agricultural products like fresh fruits and vegetables, followed by intermediary goods like freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, is negligible on a global scale. In fact, there is a higher demand among consumers for convenience foods that are ready to eat.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
In November 2019, Dole Packaged Foods announced a collaboration with Future Group, which runs several retail chains in India under the names Big Bazaar, Foodhall, Nilgiris, and Heritage Fresh, among others. Following the partnership, the latter business intended to offer the products of the former in India.
In August 2019, Chaucer Foods introduced freeze-dried fruit for the restaurant industry. Strawberry, orange, raspberry, lime, pineapple, and banana are among the available products.
In December 2020, Carnivore Meat Company launched its newest freeze-dried pet food and treat line under the Nature's Advantage brand.
Market Segmentation:
As per the research analysis, the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market is segmented by product type into fruits and vegetables, by form into powders, flakes, and chunks, and by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online sales, and other.
Based on product type, the fruits segment is estimated to hold a significant market share in the forecast period (2023-2030). Fruits are a good source of fibre and vitamins, and they have fewer carbohydrates than vegetables, making them an ideal choice for a healthy diet. Increasing health consciousness will further escalate the demand for the product, and due to this, a high growth potential is observed. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow in the coming years due to consumers' increasing use of freeze-dried fruits in their daily diets to maintain a healthy weight and reduce their risk of developing cardiovascular disorders.
Geographical Classification:
The global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market is segmented into major countries, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and
Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market:
The Asia-Pacific region's market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is being impacted by the rising demand for foods that require little preparation because they are simple to incorporate into meals. The largest market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is China, which also serves as a key hub for major players to increase their market share in the Asia-Pacific region. The influence of western cooking has also increased the demand for natural food flavours, including natural fruit flavours, among consumers in the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years, as evidenced by the rising import of flavoring products and rising consumption.
North America Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market:
North America is expected to hold a sizable portion of the freeze-dried fruit and vegetable market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to consumers' increased demand for prepared foods and drinks like instant noodles and soups. Other factors, such as rising disposable incomes and higher consumer living standards, are also anticipated to positively affect market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, customers' shifting eating patterns, such as snacking between set mealtimes or eating between meals, as well as a rise in interest in healthy substitutes, are predicted to boost demand for the product in the area.
Europe Freeze Dried Fruits and Vegetables Market:
The European region will hold much of the market share for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of over XX% during the study period due to the presence of significant manufacturers throughout the region. It is anticipated that the presence of consumers who are health-conscious in the region, along with consumers' growing preference for foods that are high in nutrition and perfect for instant food preparation solutions, will further increase regional market demand.
Competitive Analysis:
The market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of numerous regional and international players. Key players are starting to concentrate on product innovation as one of their key strategies to achieve a prominent share in the market and optimize their offerings, in addition to mergers and acquisitions, the expansion of their production and distribution networks for better visibility, and the enlargement of their portfolio of offerings.
Major Companies:
The major companies in the freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestle S.A., Mondelez International, The J. M. Smucker Company, Olam International, OFD Foods, Asahi Group, Mercer Foods, Ajinomoto Co., European Freeze Dry Ltd., and Van Drunen Farms, among others.
View Full report : https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/freeze-dried-fruits-and-vegetables-market
Additional Benefits Post Purchase:
1) Unlimited Analyst support for a period of 1 year.
2) Any query with regard to the scope offered will be addressed within 24- 48 hours.
3) An excel sheet with market numbers will be provided separately.
The Full Report has the below insights:
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market in terms of market value (US) and Y-o-Y Growth Rates (%). It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data (2021-2022), and verifiable projections about market size during the forecast period (2023-2030).
Visualize the composition of the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetable market segmentation by product type, nature, form, distribution channel, and region, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
By Product Type: Fruits and Vegetables
By Form: Powders, Flakes, Chunks
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, Others
By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
Identify commercial opportunities in the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
The report also covers data insights on various industry forces such as porter's five forces analysis, supply chain analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory analysis.
Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market-level 4/5 segmentation.
PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players
The report will provide access to approximately 61 market data tables, 64 figures and close to 180 pages.
About Us:
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform which gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients at one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages among others. Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that’s distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates with ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.
Contact Us:
For more information: Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
email us here