Chiselbury Publishes ‘The Vindicated Man’ by GK Beatty

Following in the best traditions of Louis L’Amour and Zane Grey, GK Beatty has brought back the moral certainty of America’s Wild West, where true grit and hope could win the day and triumph over evil”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce the publication of ‘The Vindicated Man’ by new author GK Beatty.
Millions of people love Yellowstone, loved Lonesome Dove, and will love ‘The Vindicated Man’. The spirit of the American West is still alive and still captures the imaginations, and hearts, of those who travel there. Thru the theatre of the mind and dreams of a life lived long ago, ‘The Vindicated Man’ will prove that it continues to be lived today.
Barton Anderson was setting on top of the world, he had a life most men could only dream of. Then, in just a matter of hours, it was all taken from him. Life will never be the same. Barton Anderson will never be the same. Those who come in contact with him will never be the same. When you have nothing to lose, and vengeance is all you want, the journey is very simple, but vindication may be impossible to find.
Following in the best traditions of Louis L’Amour, Zane Grey and JT Edson, GK Beatty has brought back the moral certainty of America’s historic Wild West, where true grit and hope could win the day and triumph over evil. You can relive these tough yet exciting times in ‘The Vindicated Man’.
‘The Vindicated Man’ is available for purchase in paperback here, from all good bookshops (ISBN: 978-1-908291-98-1) and worldwide from Amazon. It is also available in epub format here and from all major epub platforms, including as a Kindle edition from Amazon. If you would like a review copy please email info@chiselbury.co.uk.
