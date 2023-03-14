Una Terra VC Growth Impact Fund selected as part Impact Assets IA50 List, Showcasing 163 Impact Funds and $122 B in AUM

IA 50 Emerging Impact Managers

2023 twelfth edition of IA 50 features a record number of private impact fund managers delivering social and environmental impact as well as financial returns.

BETHSEDA, MD, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpactAssets announced today that it has released the ImpactAssets 50 2023 (IA 50), a free publicly available, searchable database of impact investment fund managers for impact investors, family offices, corporations, foundations and institutional investors.

In its twelfth year, the IA 50 continues to raise awareness of impact fund managers across impact areas, maturity, and geography, serving as a basis for deepening understanding of the field.

Una Terra Venture Capital Growth Impact Fund was selected as part of the IA50 by IA independent Review Committee, comprised of a diverse mix of industry veterans, expert practitioners, and impact champions (see name list below).

Luca Zerbini, CEO and Managing Director of UnaTerra said: "We are extremely happy of having been selected as part of the IA50 list. Impact Assets 50 will provide further visibility to our impact investing work, highlighting the differentiated path we have taken in terms of a) significant operating support to growth scale ups in the circular economy; b) clear targets on climate change, biodiversity loss and gender lens investing; and c) our deep commitment by putting at stake half of the carry based on achieving these impact objectives (with third party verification) without compromising on superior financial results. Our entire team is excited and energized by the IA50 showcase this year".

“This year’s IA 50 showcase is a watershed, as the industry continues to allocate more investable assets into social and environmental solutions with both time-tested strategies and creative, new approaches,” said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, IA 50 Review Committee Chair and Chief Impact Officer at AlTi Global. “Established funds continue to impress, while new funds are bringing fresh approaches and insights that move the needle in critical areas through impact investing.”

What makes the IA 50 so special is its independent Review Committee, comprised of a diverse mix of industry veterans, expert practitioners and impact champions” said Margret Trilli, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at ImpactAssets. “Throughout the IA 50’s 12-year tenure, we have honed a rigorous application, analysis and scoring process to support the Review Committee in selecting interesting fund managers for the IA 50 directory. In doing so, the IA 50 has become a staple resource for investors to source impact investment ideas to consider for their own due diligence.”

In addition to Jed Emerson, the ImpactAssets IA 50 Review Committee is comprised of some of the leading thinkers and doers in impact investing— people who built the industry and are leading investors, managers and practitioners.

The IA 50 Review Committee includes: Andrew Lee, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainable and Impact Investing, UBS Global Wealth Management; Christina Leijonhufvud, CEO, BlueMark and Co-Founder, Tideline; Cynthia Muller, Director of Mission Investment, W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Danielle Reed, Senior Vice President, ESG & Impact Investing, Jordan Park Group; Jennifer Kenning, CEO & Co-Founder, Align Impact; Justina Lai, Chief Impact Officer and Shareholder, Wetherby Asset Management; Karl "Charly" Kleissner, Ph.D., Co-Founder of Toniic and KL Felicitas Foundation; Kate Starr, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Flat World Partners; Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Co-Founder and Principal of Blue Haven Initiative; Malaika Maphalala, CPWA® Private Wealth Advisor, Natural Investments, LLC; Margret Trilli, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, ImpactAssets; Mark Berryman, Managing Director of Impact Investing, The CAPROCK Group; Ronald A. Homer, Chief Strategist, Impact Investing, RBC Global Asset Management (US) Inc.; and Stephanie Cohn Rupp, CEO and Partner, Veris Wealth Partners.

The application and fund analysis for the IA 50 is conducted by ImpactAssets.

About Una Terra Venture Capital Growth Impact Fund

UnaTerra Venture Capital Impact Fund is a €200M+ Series A-C venture capital impact fund domiciled in Luxembourg and headquartered in Zurich, focused on accelerating European scale-ups that are fostering innovative solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss, and targeting the removal from the environment of 2 Gt of CO2e and 1 Mt of plastic waste by 2030, so far resulted in over 4X gross MOIC.

UnaTerra received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is an active member of UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI) and Terra Carta, World Economic Forum (WEF) and Klosters Forum (KF).

UnaTerra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund according to European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, Science-based Targets organization and a B-Corp (Pending) organization, as well as committed to 1% philanthropic investment for the Planet. Finally, UnaTerra is part of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

About the ImpactAssets 50

The IA 50 is the first publicly available database that provides a gateway into the world of impact investing for donors and/or investors and their financial advisors, offering an easy way to identify experienced impact investment firms and explore the landscape of potential investment opportunities. The IA 50 is intended to illustrate the breadth of impact investment fund managers operating today, though it is not a comprehensive list. Firms have been selected to demonstrate a wide range of impact investing activities across geographies, sectors and asset classes.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer, dedicated to changing the trajectory of our planet’s future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, we offer deep strategic expertise to help our clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with our clients through our impact investment platform and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $2 billion in assets in 1,700 donor advised fund accounts, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.