Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023



Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov

Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.

Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

*CS/HB 505/a CAPITAL OUTLAY PROJECTS (LENTE)

TENTATIVE HEARING FOR DISCUSSION ONLY

HJR 8 LEGISLATIVE SALARIES, CA (RUBIO/GARRATT)

30 Minutes after Floor Session or call of the Chair

SB 491 HEALTH PREMIUM TAX FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT (MUÑOZ)

SB 367 SCHOOL ATTENDANCE CHANGES (POPE)

SB 402 NMFA VENTURE CAPITAL PROGRAM (HICKEY)

CS/HB 533 SCHOOL GROUP INSURANCE CONTRIBUTIONS (LARA/FIGUEROA)

HB 78/a AVIATION FUND GRT DISTRIBUTION SUNSET

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

CS/HB 428 TRANSPORTATION TRUST FUND

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/GARCIA H)

CS/HB 73/a BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS

(DIXON/GARRATT)

CS/HB 262/a TRANSFER CONNECT NM GRANT PROGRAM

(GARRATT/SARIÑANA)

SB 358 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN/KERNAN)

CS/SB 404 VETERINARY LOAN REPAYMENT ACT (DIAMOND/WOODS)

SB 362 STUDY REPLACING STATE AUDIT PROCESS (GONZALES)

SB 371 ATTORNEY GENERAL PERSONNEL EXEMPTIONS (MAESTAS/CHANDLER)

CS/SB 267 TEMPORARY ASSISTANCE TO FAMILIES IN NEED

(LOPEZ/ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 146/a TAX ADMINISTRATION CHANGES (SHENDO/HARPER)

HB 368 /aa PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT (HARPER/CADENA)

HB 365/a GEOTHERMAL CENTER & FUND

(ROYBAL CABALLERO/FERRARY)

CS/HB 139/a ELIMINATING COURT FEES (CADENA)

SB 483 FOOTBALL MONDAY AS LEGAL HOLIDAY (SANCHEZ/PIRTLE)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



CONSERVATION COMMITTEE

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

HB 379 /a LOCAL GOV’T & REFRIGERANT USE BANS (CASTELLANO/DIXON)

*CS/HB 525 WATER PROJECT FUND PROJECTS (HERRERA/EZZELL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748 or via telephone at +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 824 0438 2748

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871



EDUCATION COMMITTEE

Senator William P. Soules, Chair



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SJM 14 REDUCE SCHOOL REPORTING REQUIREMENTS STUDY (KERNAN/HICKEY)

HB 189/a EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT CHANGES (BROWN)

HB 280/a AMERICAN INDIAN ED TECH ASSISTANCE CENTERS (LENTE)

HB 401 RENAME TECHNOLOGY FOR EDUCATION ACT (BACA)

HB 403/a PUBLIC SERVICE LOAN FORGIVENESS MULTIPLIER

(GARRATT/JARAMILLO)

HJM 7 STUDY SCHOOL VENTILATION & AIR CONDITIONING

(GARRATT/CHANDLER)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412 to join the Webinar

or via telephone US: +1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 896 1559 3412

To provide written comments, please email SEC.Zoom@nmlegis.govMary Ann Roberts-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832





RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321

ROBERT LOUIS LUCERO appointment

New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents (MAESTAS)

ARSENIO ROMERO, Ph.D. appointment

Public Education Department (STEWART)

ROBERT EDWARD DOUCETTE, JR appointment

General Services Department (DUHIGG)

DONNIE JAMES QUINTANA,. appointment

Veterans’ Services Department (STEFANICS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – After the Floor Session – Room 321

SB 285 EXPAND DEFINITION OF CREMATION (PIRTLE/DIAMOND)

SB 498 PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER RESTRICTIONS (GALLEGOS)

HB 46/a PUBLIC WORKS PROJECT CONTRIBUTIONS (GARRATT/SANCHEZ)

HB 75/a CHIROPRACTIC SERVICES INSURANCE COVERAGE (HOCHMAN-VIGIL)

CS/HB 141 CONCERNS OF POLICE SURVIVORS LICENSE PLATE (EZZELL/NIBERT)

HB 267 RESTRICTED LICENSE EXPERTS (HARPER/GARCIA H)

CS/HB 287 DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS LICENSE PLATES (CHANDLER)

CS/HB 364 ALCOHOL DELIVERY, LICENSES & AD MONEY (LANE/GALLEGOS)

HB 366 ADDITIONAL DISABLED VETERAN LICENSE PLATES (FERRARY/SARIÑANA)

HB 376 NM INSURANCE POOL BOARD OF DIRECTORS (SZCZEPANSKI/THOMSON)

HB 424 APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL APPOINTIVE AUTHORITY (TRUJILLO)

*HB 449 DISPLACED WORKER ELIGIBILITY (ALLISON/DUNCAN)

HB 459 HORSE BREEDER FEE DISTRIBUTIONS (LUNDSTROM/SANCHEZ)

HJR 5 EXTEND VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON/GARCIA H)

HJR 6 INCREASE VETERAN PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION, CA (ALCON/GARCIA H)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265