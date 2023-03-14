High Value Canadian Mining Project for Rare Earth Elements; Polymetallic & Gold: Vatic Ventures: Stock Symbol: VCVVF
Vatic Ventures Corp. (OTCQB:VCVVF)
An extensive mineral exploration program is justified, and recommended, to commence immediately to explore this area that is both so highly anomalous, and unusually large for so many metals”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Value Canadian Mining Project for Rare Earth Elements; Polymetallic Package and Gold: Vatic Ventures Corp. (US Stock Symbol: VCVVF, TSXV: VCV)
— Wayne Lockhart, $VCVVF Geologist
Option to Acquire a 100% Interest in a Rare Earth Elements & Polymetallic Claims Package known as the Sisters Mountain Project Located in Southwestern New Brunswick, Canada.
Airborne Magnetic Survey Planned at Sisters Mountain Critical Metals Project.
Option to Acquire a 100% Interest in The Hansen Gold Project Located in an Emerging Gold Exploration Area With Over 6.7 Million Ounces of Gold Produced, in Quebec, Canada.
2005 Geological Survey of The Sisters Mountain Property Suggests it Could Host Four Distinct Mineral Deposit Types: REE (Rare Earth Elements), Tin (Sn), Tungsten (W), Molybdenum (Mo), Precious Metals, and Base Metals.
Vatic Ventures Corp. (OTCQB: VCVVF, TSXV: VCV, FRA: V8V) is a mineral exploration company strategically positioned with an option to acquire and develop a 100% interest in a 243 km2 Rare Earth Elements (REE) and polymetallic project known as the Sisters Mountain critical metals project in New Brunswick, Canada. This property is believed to potentially host REE, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, Platinum Group Metals (PGE), and base metals, and Vatic has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Hansen gold project, located in an emerging gold exploration area with over 6.7 million ounces of gold produced, in Quebec, Canada.
Vatic Announces Airborne Magnetic Survey Planned at Sisters Mountain Critical Metals Project, New Brunswick
On February 27th VCVVF announced its plans for an initial exploration program at its' recently optioned Sisters Mountain project in New Brunswick, which totals 8 claim blocks comprising 975 claim units covering 243 km2 (the "Property"). The initial exploration program will include an airborne triaxial gradient magnetic and VLF EM survey. VCVVF is in the process of selecting a contractor with the proper equipment and expertise to complete these surveys.
Survey block details for the Sisters Mountain Critical Metals project are estimated as follows:
Survey Block Area (km2) Line Type Line Orientation Line Spacing (m) Flight Height (m) No. of Lines Total Planned Line km
Sisters
Mountain 226.8 Survey 088º 200 50 91 1133
Tie 178º 2000 50 13 114
Total: 104 1247
This planned VCVVF program will allow for the collection of high-resolution data to produce maps showing the magnetic and electromagnetic properties of the survey area. These surveys will allow Vatic to analyze the geological and structural features underlying the property. This is an important first step in planning the next phase of exploration to identify diamond drill targets.
The Sisters Mountain Property represents an exceptional exploration opportunity based on New Brunswick Geological Survey exploration reconnaissance results. It has been concluded from the reports provided by the New Brunswick Geological Survey that the Sisters Mountain Property is believed to potentially host mineral deposit types: REE (Rare Earth Elements), tin, tungsten, molybdenum, Platinum Group Metals (PGE), and Base Metals.
Wayne Lockhart, prospector, geologist, and originator of the Property has stated: "The Sisters Mountain area has now been proven by government surveys and research to be extremely anomalous for and to have great potential to contain economic deposits of multiple metals including Rare Earth Elements.
The government of New Brunswick published maps (Yrs. 2005 and 2012) of this area showing extensive anomalies for tin and tungsten; precious metals; base metals; including maps of anomalous areas for a variety of Rare Earth Elements. An extensive mineral exploration program is justified, and recommended, to commence immediately to explore this area that is both so highly anomalous, and unusually large for so many metals that are now in high demand throughout the world."
VCVVF interest in the Property remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the work program will be subject to receipt of approval for the acquisition of the Property.
RESULTS OF THE GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
In 2005, the New Brunswick Geological Survey (NBGS) released the results of their survey. The survey suggested that the Sisters Mountain Property could host four distinct mineral deposit types:
REE (Rare Earth Elements)
Tin (Sn), Tungsten (W), Molybdenum (Mo)
Precious Metals
Base Metals
The Sisters Mountain Area was identified by the New Brunswick survey to have the highest metal values in basal till soil samples within the entire survey area of southwestern New Brunswick for Tin and Tungsten, Base Metal, and Precious Metal indicators. In 2012, the NBGS released two additional reports of their work within this area, Open File Report 2012-3 and MRR 2012-1A. These reports show the Sisters Mountain area to be extremely anomalous for Rare Earth Elements (REE). The Geological Survey noted that the region exhibited higher or equal values than in the areas hosting other well-known discoveries such as Burnt Hill, Sisson Brook, St. Stephen Nickel, Clarence Stream Gold deposits, and Mount Pleasant Tin/Tungsten, Indium deposits. The Burnt Hill and Sisson Brook properties are near the Sisters Mountain Property claim blocks.
Critical minerals are essential inputs for renewable energy and clean technology applications, such as advanced batteries, permanent magnets, solar panels, wind turbines, and small modular reactors, as well as advanced manufacturing applications, including defense and security technologies, semiconductors, consumer electronics, and critical infrastructure.
The Canadian government is committed to decreasing reliance on Chinese and Russian critical minerals. Canada is developing a Critical Minerals Strategy, backed by an approximate $4 billion 2022 Budget addressing the entire value chain of exploration, extraction, intermediate processing, advanced manufacturing, and recycling.
Qualified Person – The technical content in this release has been reviewed and approved by Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The VCVVF QP has not verified the technical and scientific information from neighboring and/or established projects and has relied on the information provided on the individual corporations' websites.
VCVVF Acquires Option to Earn 100% Interest in Rare Earth Elements and Polymetallic Package in New Brunswick
On February 14th VCVVF announced that it had entered into an agreement with Commitment Capital Inc. (“CCI”) whereby it has the option to acquire a 100% interest in a Rare Earth Elements (REE) and polymetallic claims package known as the Sisters Mountain project located in Southwestern New Brunswick, which totals 8 claim blocks comprising 975 claim units covering 243 km2. Summary The VCVVF claim package is located in Southwestern New Brunswick and has two primary targets, namely REE and nickel/copper.
The VCVVF claims host potentially four distinct mineral deposit types including REE, nickel, copper, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, and Platinum Group Elements (PGE). REEs and nickel deposits are under-discovered resources in Canada and New Brunswick is seeing increased exploration activity for these types of deposits. These minerals are on the Canadian Critical Minerals Strategy list. The former Burnt Hill Tungsten mine is located in the project area. REEs are key components in many electronic devices, as well as have a variety of industrial applications. Although not a current commercial producer of REE’s, Canada is host to a number of advanced exploration projects. Manufacturing permanent magnets is the largest global use for REEs accounting for 29% of total forecasted demand. China is the world’s largest producer with an estimated 140,000 tonnes of REEs in 2020, accounting for almost 60% of global production. Many countries, including Canada, have rare earth resources but producing REEs requires complex separation and refining processes.
For more information on VCVVF and VCV visit: www.vaticventures.com
https://twitter.com/VaticVen
