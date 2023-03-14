Bluesphere Ventures Enters Joint Venture with Regal Malay Capital Berhad
The Venture is to Commercialize Carbon Capture & Sequestration Opportunities in ASEAN UnionNEW YORK, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bluesphere Ventures Inc., a broker and marketplace of environmental offsets, has partnered with Regal Malay Capital Berhad, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Malaysia with diverse holdings in the mining, energy, recycling, and agricultural sectors, to form Malay Carbon Corp. The joint venture aims to commercialize Carbon Capture and Sequestration opportunities in the ASEAN union.
"As a global conglomerate, we are committed to investing in opportunities that promote sustainability and environmental stewardship," said His Highness Tengku Dato Shaifuddin bin Tengku Dato Jamaluddin, Chairman of Regal Malay Capital Berhad. "This joint venture with Bluesphere Ventures is a testament to our shared vision and commitment to commercializing Carbon Capture and Sequestration opportunities in the ASEAN union. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and resources to create innovative solutions that support environmental sustainability, economic growth, and social progress in the region."
Bluesphere's Chairman, Mr. Shidan Gouran, highlighted the importance of Carbon Capture and Sequestration: "Carbon offsets are the fastest-growing asset class of recent times, and they are here to stay. Carbon offsets generated from the capture and sequestration of pollutants from the energy industry, as well as from direct air capture, will be necessary contributors to this market. There is no other practical way of bringing balance to Earth's carbon cycle and meeting the IPCC climate goals."
The joint venture aims to deploy groundbreaking technologies developed by third parties that could potentially enable the mitigation or capture and sequestration of GHG gasses from offshore wells. This has traditionally been difficult to achieve economically.
Malay Carbon Corp. also has a secondary goal to incubate forest regeneration in Southeast Asia and maintain rights to potential offset credits generated from the forest regeneration. Malay Carbon intends to claim all offset rights for regions that it may regenerate.
Bluesphere’s Chief Executive, Mr. Eddie Soleymani, expressed his excitement about the joint venture's goal to incubate forest regeneration in Southeast Asia: "The potential to regenerate forests and contribute to biodiversity conservation while generating offset credits is truly inspiring. I'm thrilled to see this joint venture taking a holistic approach to environmental sustainability."
Mr. Mohd Yusriza bin Mohd Yusof, Regal Malay's managing director, added his support to the joint venture's forest regeneration initiative: "As a responsible corporate citizen, we take pride in contributing to environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation in the regions where we operate. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to support this initiative and generate social and environmental value for Malaysia and our neighbors"
