Delaying mobility disability in patients with Parkinson's Disease using the PhysioPedal Assisted-Cycling Therapy
Why PhysioPedal Assisted-Cycling Therapy and Forced Exercise is essential in treating patients with Parkinson’s DiseaseIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PhysioPedal by Nobol is the world's first Portable Battery-Powered, Motor-Assisted Cycle that's been meticulously designed and developed to improve the range of motion and condition of the upper and lower body. Unlike most traditional cycling bikes in the market, it doesn't have to be voluntarily pedaled by the user. Instead, its battery-powered feature will pedal itself, and the user can adjust its speed using its wireless remote control to meet the needs of whoever is peddling it. It is a safe, effective, and affordable solution for people with Parkinson's Disease (PD) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Our innovative and unique motorized peddling cycle uses "Forced Exercise" technology. It provides proven therapy for reducing Parkinson's symptoms, empowering anyone to get back on their feet and start doing the things they used to love doing!
"Forced exercise" is an exercise or therapy where people with Parkinson's exercise at a rate and duration greater than what they can do on their own.
Parkinson's Disease (PD) is an incurable, progressive medical condition that causes tremors and trouble with balance, the hands, speech, and posture. It's due to damage to brain cells affecting the ability of your brain to produce dopamine which carries signals between nerves. Without enough dopamine, the symptoms of Parkinson's disease appear, which may include tremors, slow movements (bradykinesia), stiff muscles, weakness, loss of coordination, and other effects on movement.
Exercise is medicine, and exercise is incredibly therapeutic for people with PD. The leading theory is that exercise triggers the release of neurotrophic factors in the brain, which help to protect the brain cells from further degeneration. Exercise may even improve the brain's ability to produce dopamine, further slowing the degenerative effects of PD. This would explain the success of programs like Pedaling for Parkinson's. Researchers have discovered that forced exercise, as opposed to voluntary exercise, can have an even greater therapeutic effect for people with PD.
Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) is an emerging exercise paradigm suited for clinical populations with limited voluntary movement output, exercise capacity, or motivation. During ACT, the PhysioPedal's electric motor is engaged, which helps to increase pedaling cadence to a predetermined rate. The PhysioPedal is not just fun to ride; scientific studies also back it. Its features allow users to perform exercises with the aid of a motor, referred to as Assisted Cycle Therapy (ACT) and Force Exercise (FE). In Addition, Studies have clinically proven to increase users' ability to exert themselves longer and at higher intensities than they would be able to do on their own.
The benefits of Forced Exercise include the following:
Improved gait and balance
Reduced falls
Increased flexibility and posture
Improved endurance
Reduced freezing of gait
Improved working memory and decision making
Improved attention and concentration
Reduced depression and anxiety
Improved quality of sleep
Neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity, is the mechanism your brain uses to rewire and heal itself. Research supports that stimulating neuroplasticity can allow your brain to recover lost motor skills. Studies show that focusing on high-repetition exercises can help promote neuroplasticity and improve mobility. The PhysioPedal Cycling Therapy machine helps those with PD and MS. They have limited mobility to perform high-repetition activities, which can help stimulate neuroplasticity in the brain and improve lost motor skills.
Exercise and Parkinson’s
As helpful as medications, lifestyle changes, and natural supplements can be for your Parkinson’s disease treatment regimen, the simple truth is that there are few treatments as universally accepted and encouraged as regular exercise.
Exercise has long been considered one of the most effective forms of Parkinson’s treatment, as it comes with many symptom-relieving benefits without any of the side-effects or price tags often associated with medication and surgery. Parkinsons.org says that “On a daily basis, people with PD who exercise can move more normally than those who do not. We believe that exercise may be contributing to neuroplasticity — helping the brain maintain old connections, form new ones and restore lost ones.”
However, people living with Parkinson’s deal with physical symptoms on an everyday basis. These symptoms can make it difficult to maintain an exercise routine with any regularity, as their ability to exert themselves physically can vary dramatically. This is where forced exercise offers a solution.
What is Forced Exercise?
Forced exercise is an exercise regimen that uses an external source—like a motor in an exercise bike—to help someone exert themselves longer, and at higher intensities than they would be able to do on their own. While tandem bicycles can help Parkinson’s patients experience the benefits of forced exercise, riding a tandem bike is not usually an option for them either.
What people need is a motorized exercise bike. The PhysioPedal allows Parkinson’s patients to exercise regularly without worrying about their physical limitations. Thanks to the PhysioPedal’s unique motor and its innovative design, every user can get the exercise they need to live healthier lives—regardless of their strength or endurance.
How Can PhysioPedal Exercise Therapy for Parkinson's Disease Help its users?
The unique design and innovative technology behind PhysioPedal exercise equipment allow you to enjoy a full-body workout anywhere and anytime you need it, helping you to build and maintain strength and balance. The motor provides assistance as needed, which helps Parkinson's patients who have lost muscle strength and aerobic capacity maintain an exercise regimen critical in the battle to manage and reduce PD symptoms. While traditional exercise equipment requires a certain level of strength and endurance, the PhysioPedal's unique motor allows you to get the exercise you need regardless of your strength and endurance levels on any given day. The PhysioPedal's motor, design, and ease of use are the key differentiators between PhysioPedal and traditional exercise equipment, making PhysioPedal the top choice and best exercise bike for Parkinson's to improve mobility, balance, and strength.
See the benefits of ACT therapy for Parkinson's Disease below, and see how PhysioPedal is the best portable cycling therapy for Parkinson's patients that is proven to reduce symptoms and improve your overall quality of life.
