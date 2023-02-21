PHYSIOPEDAL: The Revolutionary Motorized Exercise Cycling Therapy for Patients with Movement Disorders
The PhysioPedal is the World's first cordless assisted cycling therapy machine, designed specifically for the elderly, sedentary, injured, or post-surgery rehabilitation. The PhysioPedal strengthens and conditions the Upper and Lower Body and engages the
PhysioPedal conditions Your Body like your Physical Therapist. Designed specifically for seniors, the sedentary, injured, or post-surgery rehabilitation.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding PhysioPedal Motorized Exercise Cycle for users with Movement Disorders
PhysioPedal Motorized Exercise Cycle is a revolutionary technology designed to help people with movement disorders and improve their mobility. It helps improve physical strength and range of motion while reducing the risk of falls and injuries. This comprehensive guide will explore the benefits of PhysioPedal cycling therapy available and its uses in helping physically challenged patients and users. We will also discuss how the machine works and how it can be used to improve physical health and overall wellness. Finally, we will look at some practical tips for using PhysioPedal safely and effectively. How does PhysioPedal Motorized Exercise Cycling works? The PhysioPedal assists your Upper and Lower Body to keep you moving and staying active and engage the Cardiovascular system removing the requirements and restraints needed to exercise consistently. Designed specifically for the passive, seniors, injured, or post-surgery rehabilitation. The PhysioPedal has patent-pending safety features and provides a low-impact exercise in the safety of home while sitting on a chair or couch. The machine can be used in homes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals for patients with or without neurological diseases or injuries. It provides a safe environment for those with limited mobility to perform an exercise at their own pace.
What is PhysioPedal Assisted-Cycling Therapy, and How Can it Help Those with Movement Disorders?
PhysioPedal motorized exercise cycle is an assisted-cycling and cost-effective exercise therapy machine for those with movement disorders. It combines motorized "Forced Exercise" and Assisted-Cycling Therapy (ACT) that works like your physical therapist to help conditions and improve muscle strength, coordination, balance, and overall mobility. This cycling therapy can help improve conditions such as cerebral palsy, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's. It also helps those who have suffered an injury or surgery by providing them with a safe environment to practice their exercises. The PhysioPedal is portable and easy-to-carry equipment that assists with recovery and gets the necessary training and physical therapy anytime and anywhere you need to use it. Using the PhysioPedal regularly will help reduce tone and spasticity, increase flexibility, and improve overall health and mobility. It's designed for those with neurological and mobility challenges to ensure ease of use, efficacy, and user comfort. It includes customized pedals to ensure you will be safe and secure as you get a full-body workout.
Understanding the Different Types of Movement Disorders & How PhysioPedal Can Help
Movement disorders can significantly reduce your ability to get the exercise you want and need. The PhysioPedal Assisted-Cycling Therapy exercise machine was created specifically for people who lack the strength and stamina to use traditional exercise equipment. Now with the PhysioPedal motorized exercise cycle, one can exercise again. Movement disorders are a group of neurological conditions that affect the ability to control and coordinate body movements. They can range from mild to severe and significantly impact someone’s quality of life. PhysioPedal is an innovative technology that uses Assisted-Cycling Therapy for both the upper and lower body to help users get the exercise and workout they need and eventually improve their movement conditions.
The PhysioPedal features its unique motorized technology, full range of safety options, and interactive computerized visual display.
In addition to improving the lives of those with movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injury, PhysioPedal’s portable exercise cycle has also helped users with the following conditions:
-Peripheral Neuropathy
-Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS / Lou Gehrig’s Disease)
-Cerebral Palsy
-Muscular Dystrophy
-Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease (CMT)
-Adult Polyglucosan Body Disease (APBD)
-Tourette’s Syndrome (GTS)
-Friedreich’s Ataxia
-Dystonias
-Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
-Fibromyalgia
-Frailty Disorder
-Tremors
-Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS)
-Slip and Fall Injuries
Rehabilitating Balance and Gait Disorders with the Support of PhysioPedal Motorized Cycling Therapy
Rehabilitation of balance and gait disorders is a complex process, but with the help of PhysioPedal motorized cycling therapy, it can be made easier. The PhysioPedal is designed to help patients regain their mobility and strength by providing them with a practical and cost-efficient form of physical therapy for home use. With the support of a caregiver and a loved one, the PhysioPedal motorized exercise cycle can help improve coordination, balance, and gait in patients suffering from various conditions such as stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. The device also benefits those recovering from injuries or surgeries affecting their mobility. By providing the patient with a safe environment to practice walking or other exercises at home or in a supervised setting, the PhysioPedal motorized cycling machine can help speed up recovery and eventually get them back on their feet.
Start Pedaling Today With PhysioPedal and Feel Better! PhysioPedal Helps to Improve Your Symptoms, Including:
-Reduced fatigue and improved energy
-Reduced tightness and enhanced flexibility
-Improved bladder and bowel function
-Reduced swelling and improved circulation
-Improved balance and gait
Doctors, physical therapists, and researchers continue to uncover the fantastic benefits of motorized exercise equipment for movement disorders and limited mobility conditions for users of all ages.
The Benefits of PhysioPedal Motorized Exercise Therapy for People With Movement Disorders
The use of this innovative technology is becoming increasingly popular among physical therapists and rehabilitation centers as it provides an effective way to improve patient outcomes.
According to research and studies, the PhysioPedal assisted-cycling therapy machine for patients with movement disorders helps you perform high-repetition exercises, which can help stimulate neuroplasticity in the brain. Neuroplasticity, or brain plasticity, is your brain's mechanism to rewire and heal itself.
Research supports that enabling neuroplasticity can allow your brain to recover lost motor skills by developing new neural pathways. Performing high-repetition exercises with a PhysioPedal can help promote neuroplasticity and improve mobility.
Anjeli Tanne
Nobol Inc.
+1 949-754-0492
a.tanne@nobol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube