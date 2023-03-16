UCBOS, Inc. Appoints Aniket Maindarkar to its Advisory Board
I am thrilled to be associated with UCBOS. The combination of their consulting prowess with their no-code product gives them the potential to solve the interoperability challenges in supply chains”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCBOS, Inc. announced Aniket Maindarkar to the UCBOS Advisory Board.
In his 25+ year IT journey, Aniket has helped leading system integrators and service providers, including Infosys, Cognizant, DXC, and Genpact service global accounts, craft growth strategies, and build channel partnerships.
Aniket Maindarkar's understanding of the infused product and service offerings, sales enablement, and execution on the digital transformation landscape is phenomenal.
UCBOS has recently received multiple prestigious recognitions in the industry. Gartner, a leading technology research and advisory company, has recognized UCBOS as a Technology Application Composition Vendor. Furthermore, UCBOS has been awarded the 2021 Digital Innovator Award by Intellyx. Moreover, IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, has mentioned UCBOS in its whitepaper, stating that business orchestration platforms drive value and increase supply chain resiliency. These recognitions underscore UCBOS's innovative approach to technology and its ability to drive positive change in all supply chain ecosystems no matter the complexity.
"We’re excited to welcome Aniket to the UCBOS advisory board, as his leadership and expertise pave the way to new services dimensions. His voice and vision will help UCBOS continue to solve complex IT & supply chain problems through the power of technology," said Pras Prabhakaran, Chief Technology Officer of UCBOS, Inc.
" I am thrilled to be associated with UCBOS. The combination of their consulting prowess with their no-code product gives them the potential to solve the interoperability challenges that are abound in today’s supply chains. UCBOS provides the "connected tissue" that is so desperately needed in today's supply chain ecosystem," said Aniket Maindarkar.
About UCBOS
UCBOS, Inc. is a USA-based No-Code Software firm helping enterprises achieve strategic business advantage through a 100% Configurable Supply Chain Supply Chain Visibility, Execution and Orchestration Platform that delivers business outcomes 10x faster. Its vision is to help enterprises self-learn, adapt, and achieve ontology-driven interoperability using dynamic business data models and rapidly gain supply chain clarity, customer promise reliability, and business agility.
