Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Women’s Achievements In Their Workforce On The International Women’s Day

We have work cultures where women's careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated”
— Hazel Tubayan
ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty reaffirmed its commitment to International women's Day to create a environment where women are treated equally, enjoy opportunities of leadership, can be safe, healthy, and receive equal access to being the best version of themselves. “We have work cultures where women's careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Sales Manager Hazel Tubayan.

The company is renowned for promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace and has implemented policies that support women's career development through world-class training and mentorship programs, career advancement opportunities, and flexible work arrangements.

Talking about her experience, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager, Anita Witecki, said, “I just want to wish Happy International women's Day to all of the women out there. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we believe that diversity is key to creating a dynamic and successful workplace. We are proud to have a team of talented associates who are making significant contributions to our company and the real estate industry as a whole. I want to congratulate them on all of their achievements and hope to continue working with them to achieve big things.”

The views were echoed by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Business Development Manager Sophie Tong who said, "I'm incredibly proud of the achievements of the women at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. We believe that supporting women's career development is not only the right thing to do, but it also leads to remarkable results for businesses. We will continue to attract and retain top talent, so we can continue to grow."

To elevate women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and specifically in the real estate industry, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty provides YHSGR University; over 800 videos segments interactive lessons that cover all the skills women today have to battle a tough economy. “We equip our team 24/7 with unlimited access to courses available ON-DEMAND to help find new business in a competitive environment,” added Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker manager Lori Hintz.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Applauded Their Women on International Women's Day

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is an INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America as well as Inc Regionals Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Pacific Region. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!

We exist To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.

Visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com to learn more.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Happy International Women's Day to all the wonderful women at YHSGR!

You just read:

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Women’s Achievements In Their Workforce On The International Women’s Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Women’s Achievements In Their Workforce On The International Women’s Day
YHSGR Launches Certified Pre-Owned Home™ In April 2023 To Help Homeowners Sell Their Home Faster And For More Money
YHSGR SoCal Team Recently Hosted A Luxury New Homes Tour With A Prominent Builder With Over 1200 New Homes Coming Soon
View All Stories From This Author