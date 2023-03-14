Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Celebrate Women’s Achievements In Their Workforce On The International Women’s Day
We have work cultures where women's careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty reaffirmed its commitment to International women's Day to create a environment where women are treated equally, enjoy opportunities of leadership, can be safe, healthy, and receive equal access to being the best version of themselves. “We have work cultures where women's careers thrive and their achievements are celebrated,” said Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Sales Manager Hazel Tubayan.
— Hazel Tubayan
The company is renowned for promoting gender equality and diversity in the workplace and has implemented policies that support women's career development through world-class training and mentorship programs, career advancement opportunities, and flexible work arrangements.
Talking about her experience, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty General Manager, Anita Witecki, said, “I just want to wish Happy International women's Day to all of the women out there. At Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, we believe that diversity is key to creating a dynamic and successful workplace. We are proud to have a team of talented associates who are making significant contributions to our company and the real estate industry as a whole. I want to congratulate them on all of their achievements and hope to continue working with them to achieve big things.”
The views were echoed by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Business Development Manager Sophie Tong who said, "I'm incredibly proud of the achievements of the women at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. We believe that supporting women's career development is not only the right thing to do, but it also leads to remarkable results for businesses. We will continue to attract and retain top talent, so we can continue to grow."
To elevate women in leadership, entrepreneurship, and specifically in the real estate industry, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty provides YHSGR University; over 800 videos segments interactive lessons that cover all the skills women today have to battle a tough economy. “We equip our team 24/7 with unlimited access to courses available ON-DEMAND to help find new business in a competitive environment,” added Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty managing broker manager Lori Hintz.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is an INC 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company in America as well as Inc Regionals Fastest-Growing Private Company in the Pacific Region. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!
We exist To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
Happy International Women's Day to all the wonderful women at YHSGR!