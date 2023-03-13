American Pet Registry Launches Emotional Support Animal Identification Product

American Pet Registry (APR) has launched a new product and registration service aimed at helping individuals with emotional support animals (ESA) access public places, housing, and transportation. The Emotional Support Animal ID Card and registration service is designed to make it easier for individuals with mental health conditions to access the support they need from their emotional support animal.

The Emotional Support Animal ID Card is a personalized identification card for emotional support animals that includes the support animal's name, photo, breed, and owner's information, as well as a registration number and registration date. The card can be used to verify that the animal is a legitimate emotional support animal and is authorized to provide emotional support. Verification can be completed by using the QR code on the ID card or by going to APR’s verification website.

"We understand the important role that emotional support animals play in improving mental health, and we want to make it as easy as possible for individuals to access the support they need.” said CFO of APR. "Our Emotional Support Animal ID Card and registration service are designed to provide a simple and effective way for individuals to identify their emotional support animal to others.“

In addition to providing individuals with an identification card for their emotional support animal, APR's registration service also provides landlords and business owners with a way to verify that an animal entering their property is a legitimate emotional support animal.

APR's Emotional Support Animal ID Card that includes registration of your support animal is available for purchase on their website. The cost of the card with registration is $24.95 and is valid permanently. All ID cards are made in the United States of America and ship within 1-2 days of purchase.

This new product and registration service from APR is a significant step forward in improving access to emotional support animals for individuals with mental health conditions. With the Emotional Support Animal ID Card and registration service, individuals can feel more confident in accessing the support they need from their emotional support animal, while landlords and business owners can ensure that the animals entering their property are legitimate emotional support animals.

