Upcoming hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting several hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region. Some classes include bowhunter education as part of the curriculum and some include live-fire opportunities at the conclusion of class.

Troy, starts 20 March (hunter ed only)

Deary, starts early April, dates will be confirmed soon (combo hunter and bowhunter ed)

Lewiston, starts 27 April (hunter ed only)

Juliaetta, starts 12 June (hunter ed only)

For details about specific dates and class times, or to register for any of these classes, please visit our website:

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/144-hunter-education-certification-instructor-led (hunter ed classes)

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/146-hunter-bowhunter-certification-instructor-led (combo hunter and bowhunter ed classes)

You also can register in-person at the Clearwater Regional Office, 3316 16th Street, Lewiston. Or call us at 208-799-5010 with questions.

We look forward to seeing you in class!