Axzon Inc. Publishes its First Technical Guide to the Working Principles and Applications for Wireless Passive Sensors
Axzon Inc. 3rd generation Magnus® S3 IC Powered Wireless Passive Temperature, Moisture, Pressure, and Proximity Sensors bring Intelligence to all Endpoints.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon Inc. the world leader in the field of passive sensing using RFID technology brings intelligence to all endpoints with its Magnus-powered sensor product family providing temperature, moisture, pressure, and proximity sensing data for an ever-increasing range of industrial applications.
Axzons technical guide describes the working principles and applications served by its wireless passive RFID sensor product line, powered by its 3rd generation Magnus® S3 IC.
The guide offers a brief glimpse into a wide range of applications supported by Axzon’s sensors including;
- Industry 4.0 predictive maintenance monitoring of electrical switchgear, motors, and pumps
- In data centers monitoring temperatures on busbars to prevent flashover arcs
- Tracking the temperature of perishable products through the cold chain
- Plant soil moisture monitoring in grow houses
- Water leak detection as part of smart buildings
- Resin curing during composite production,
- In healthcare improving the quality of life by monitoring adult incontinence
- Quality control in automotive assembly lines to find water leaks due to assembly faults
About Axzon
Based in Austin, Texas, Axzon (formerly RFMicron, Inc) Axzon's sensors are used to wirelessly monitor temperatures and moisture levels without the need for external power making them ideal solutions in multiple applications. These RFID battery-free wireless sensors generate highly valuable data that Axzon's encryption technology protects users' data by guaranteeing secure communication between Axzon sensors and authenticated readers while ensuring the integrity of the data.
Since its founding in 2006, Axzon has led the expansion of sensing capabilities to meet the unique, large-scale demands of businesses whose success depends on knowing more about their operating conditions, including automotive manufacturing, healthcare, predictive maintenance, switchgear, cold-chain and data centers. Axzon's solutions include wireless Smart Passive Sensors™, and other patented and patent-pending industrial IoT solutions.
Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.
