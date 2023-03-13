MassDOT Storm Advisory: Snow Occurring Overnight Tonight through Wednesday 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling tonight through Wednesday as snow and mixed precipitation across the Commonwealth will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility. The National Weather Service is forecasting a high impact, long duration winter storm that will affect the Commonwealth Monday night into Wednesday morning. The forecast predicts heavy wet snow, strong winds, possible power outages, and the possibility of moderate coastal flooding.

“MassDOT is monitoring the forecast and preparing to activate crews today for what is predicted to be a storm with at least six inches of snow in Western and Central portions of the state and which will also require road treatments and possible plow operations in the Eastern part of the Commonwealth,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We advise anyone traveling in the next few days to check weather forecasts to assist in making decisions about their trips, including what time to travel and what route to take.”

In addition, the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy and the Sumner Tunnel swing lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, March 14.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) initiated winter storm preparation efforts Sunday in response to predictions that the incoming Nor’easter may create impacts including widespread power outages, particularly in the Berkshires and coastal areas; difficult travel during the Tuesday morning and evening commute; minor or pockets of moderate coastal flooding; and downed trees. MEMA and MassDOT have been in close communication with the National Weather Service, state agency partners, and local emergency management officials and urge residents to keep a close eye on the forecast and visit mass.gov/MEMA for winter weather safety tips.

Massport advises travelers flying to check with airlines about flight schedules as plane arrival and departures will depend on how the storm system impacts the Commonwealth and states outside of Massachusetts.

For the most up-to-date information on transportation impacts, please visit Twitter: @MassDOT @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, @MassDCR, and @MassRMV.

