New USMC Legacy Begins: Belleau Wood Tavern Hosts USMC 250th Bash & Kicks Off Soon-To-Be-Built Tavern Near Parris Island

US Marine Co-Founders Roy Dakroub and Zachary Green in front of the future home of Belleau Wood Tavern

Fellow US Marine Entrepreneurs Launch a New Legacy: Belleau Wood Tavern Hosts 250th Birthday Bash & Kicks Off Soon-To-Be-Built Tavern Near Parris Island

From a young Marine’s first meal off base to a Vietnam veteran finally hearing “Welcome home,” this will be where service, sacrifice, and community are celebrated.” — Captain Roy Dakroub

BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Marine Corps legacy is rising just outside the gates of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island. On the 250th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, the founders of the soon-to-be-built Belleau Wood Tavern fellow U.S. Marine entrepreneurs invite Marines, veterans, families, and patriots to join them in celebrating both the Corps’ historic milestone and the official kickoff of this one-of-a-kind project.The Belleau Wood Tavern will stand as a living tribute to Marine heritage part tavern, part museum, and 100% Marine. Designed to capture the spirit of camaraderie, service, and sacrifice that defines the Corps, it will be a place where Marines of every generation can gather to share stories, raise a glass, and continue the brotherhood forged in the fires of training and battle. The founders describe it as **“The Hard Rock Café of the Marine Corps”** not just a bar, but a destination brand built around Marine pride, history, and identity.Every week, thousands of families flood into Beaufort County to watch their sons and daughters earn the title “United States Marine.” Over **100,000 family members** visit annually for the MCRD Parris Island graduation ceremonies, while **20,000 new Marines** graduate from the Corps’ grueling 13-week boot camp each year. These visitors join a local military community of over **17,000 active-duty Marines and sailors** stationed across Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, and the U.S. Naval Hospital Beaufort. Beyond the military population, the Lowcountry welcomes more than **4 million visitors** each year — all drawn by its beauty, history, and deep ties to America’s armed forces.The founders of Belleau Wood Tavern see an opportunity to create a space that honors this heritage while serving as a gathering place for those who live and breathe the Marine ethos. “250 years ago, our Corps was founded in a tavern,” said co-founder and Marine veteran Zachary Green. “Now, we’re building the next one a place to celebrate freedom, brotherhood, and the next generation of Marines.”The Tavern’s design draws heavy inspiration from **historic Yemassee, South Carolina** the first stop for countless Marines arriving in the Lowcountry from the early 1900s through the Vietnam era. The founders have secured reclaimed white oak lumber from those original Marine barracks and warehouses in Yemassee, infusing the new space with tangible Marine history. The same wood that once sheltered young recruits on their first nights in the Corps will live again as the tavern’s beams, bar tops, and tables — carrying the spirit of those who came before. Guests will literally eat, drink, and celebrate surrounded by the legacy of generations of Marines.But Belleau Wood Tavern isn’t just about the past it’s about building a future legacy. To help bring the project to life, the founders will be launching a ** Kickstarter campaign**, offering supporters a chance to become **Charter Members** of the Belleau Wood legacy. The campaign will feature tiered rewards ranging from **digital certificates and challenge coins** to **engraved patio pavers**, **dedicated bar stools**, and even **naming rights for heritage tables and pergolas**. Contributors will be recognized as early supporters of a landmark that will stand as a permanent tribute to the Corps’ brotherhood and heritage. All Kickstarter backers will also receive a **15% discount** on merchandise and apparel from the upcoming Belleau Wood Tavern online store.That merchandise — including t-shirts, hats, mugs, polos, and collectible challenge coins — will be more than souvenirs; it will be symbols of belonging. The founders aim to turn Belleau Wood Tavern into a nationally recognized brand — a name that stands for honor, history, and hospitality. Whether it’s a Marine celebrating his first meal off base, a Vietnam veteran finally hearing “Welcome home,” or a local family proud to live near Parris Island, Belleau Wood Tavern will be the place where those stories come together.At the November 10th kickoff celebration, guests will witness several time-honored Marine Corps traditions. The event will feature the **reading of General John A. Lejeune’s birthday message**, the **cutting of the Marine Corps birthday cake with a USMC sword**, and the ceremonial **passing of the first piece of cake from the oldest to the youngest Marine present** a powerful symbol of legacy, mentorship, and continuity. The ceremony will also include the **symbolic filling of the first sandbag**, marking the beginning of Belleau Wood Tavern’s creation, transforming a long-abandoned structure into a vibrant new landmark that honors both past and future Marines. In just their first few weeks since launching their Facebook page, Belleau Wood Tavern has already gained more than 2,000 Facebook likes and over 184,000 views, showing the incredible excitement and support from Marines, veterans, and patriotic locals eager to see this dream come to life.“This tavern is for every Marine, their families, and our freedom-loving neighbors,” said co-founder and active-duty Marine Captain Roy Dakroub. “It’s where we’ll celebrate that first meal off base, a long-awaited promotion, or simply being back among brothers and sisters who understand what it means to serve.”The founders emphasize that Belleau Wood Tavern is more than just a business it’s a **mission**. A mission to preserve Marine history, strengthen community, and ensure that every Marine has a place to return to a home near the Depot gates that feels as sacred as the journey that began there.Construction is slated to begin soon after the Kickstarter campaign concludes, with the tavern’s grand opening planned to coincide with the ongoing Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026. When the doors finally open, visitors will step into a space that fuses history, art, and brotherhood where the **wheat fields of Belleau Wood**, the **oak of Yemassee**, and the **spirit of Tun Tavern** converge.

