USMC Col. (Ret.) Riccoh Player, Emmy Winner, Joins WARRIOR Legacy Network as Chief Communications Officer

WARRIOR Legacy Network Podcast Cover

Riccoh Player USMC Col. (Ret.), Emmy winner & former USMC Chief of Public Affairs, joins WARRIOR Legacy Network as Chief Communications Officer.

Our military makes more than warriors—it makes great Americans. USMC Col. (Ret.) Riccoh Player now leads fellow veterans through their toughest mission yet: the transition to civilian life.” — Zachary Green

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WARRIOR Enterprises LLC is proud to announce the addition of Colonel Riccoh Player, United States Marine Corps (Retired), to its executive leadership team as Chief Communications Officer for the WARRIOR Legacy Network division.Col. Player brings more than three decades of distinguished service in the United States Marine Corps, where he held a wide range of leadership roles, from infantry commander to serving as the Chief of Public Affairs for the Marine Corps at the Pentagon. His exceptional ability to communicate the Marine Corps story to the American people earned him one of the highest recognitions in broadcast media: he remains the only active-duty United States Marine to receive an Emmy Award for the 2019 Marine Corps Birthday Message: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/719117/2019-marine-corps-birthday-message Among his many command assignments, Col. Player served as the Commanding Officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island.Col. Player was also the Commander of Task Force Commitment during the COVID-19 Pandemic.Following his recent retirement from active duty, Col. Player worked as Military Technical Advisor for Meteor 17 https://www.meteor17.com/ where they produced two Gold Telly Award winning documentaries:The Day The Music Died: Don McClean’s American Pie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5TvCEgTOJA Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ho36tS3EKLU Col. Player currently serves as Dr. Phil’s Chief of Staff at Merit Street Media , where he manages various media, communication, and veteran support initiatives. Beyond his impressive military and media credentials, Col. Player is a passionate advocate for veteran transition and mentorship programs, aligning perfectly with WARRIOR Enterprises’ mission.Zachary Green, Managing Partner and Founder of WARRIOR Enterprises LLC, shared:"I first met Riccoh while he was the Commanding Officer of the Headquarters and Support Battalion at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Even then, I knew there was something truly unique about his leadership, passion, and ability to connect with both Marines and civilians. Today, I am privileged to have him join our team as we continue our mission to welcome and mentor the next generation of veterans and their spouses as they transition to civilian life. Riccoh understands that service to our warrior brothers and sisters — and their spouses — never ends, it just changes."Col. Player will be joining WARRIOR Enterprises LLC President LTC Oliver Stolley, USA (Ret.), who is currently completing his SkillBridge fellowship, and Managing Partner Zachary Green as they prepare to launch the WARRIOR Legacy Network Podcast . This new podcast will focus on the transition journey from active duty to civilian life, highlighting real stories and emphasizing how mentorship plays a vital role in a successful transition.WARRIOR Legacy Network is a division of WARRIOR Enterprises LLC, dedicated to providing mentorship, leadership development, and transition support for veterans and their families. Through experiential learning, technology integration, and strategic partnerships, WARRIOR Enterprises equips today’s warriors with the tools, knowledge, and community they need to thrive in their post-military lives.

WARRIOR Legacy Network Podcast Zach & Riccoh Episode 3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.