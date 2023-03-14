Lillington Urgent Care Ribbon Cutting at Carolina QuickCare: Free Lunch, Games, Prizes
Community Event features Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Free Food, St. Patrick’s Day Games & Prizes
We invite all Lillington residents and business owners to attend our ribbon-cutting celebration on Wednesday, March 15th.”LILLINGTON, NC, U.S.A., March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lillington Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and the Lillington Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon on Wednesday, March 15. The family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day event takes place at 41 Bain St. (across from Sheetz) and will celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s Lillington urgent care location.
— LILLINGTON URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —
▶ What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Lillington
▶ When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at 12:00 pm
▶ Where: 41 Bain St. (across from Sheetz)
▶ Who: All Lillington families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside of the urgent care!)
— Lillington Urgent Care Open 7 Days a Week —
The Carolina QuickCare Lillington location has been providing care for local families 7 days a week since it opened in February. Prior to the center’s opening, Lillington residents had minimal options for walk-in healthcare during evenings or on weekends.
"We invite all Lillington residents and business owners to attend our ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, March 15th," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. "We're grateful for the opportunity to continue providing Lillington families with quality, prompt care, 7 days a week.”
— EVENT ACTIVITIES —
The celebration begins at noon on Wednesday, March 15, and will include many family-friendly activities:
Free Food • Lillington Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Games and Prizes • Fun St. Patrick’s Day Activities • Clinic Tours
Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 41 Bain St. (across from Sheetz), on Wednesday, March 15. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Lillington urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareLillington or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
