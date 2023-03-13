PARDON THE INTERRUPTION Exudes Raw Energy and Pure Joy on Their New Sophomore Album HOT N’ FRESH!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Roaring out of the fog-shrouded hills of Sonoma and drowning out the chatter, prog-pop troubadours PARDON THE INTERRUPTION (aka PTI) are taking their place and asserting their voice in the storied musical conversation of the San Francisco Bay Area. Available worldwide April 14, 2023, PTI’s sophomore release HOT N’ FRESH finds the band in full stride with nine original tracks mining every corner of the indie-pop-funk spectrum, always with a self-effacing smile and a nod to the progressive rock of the ’80s and ’90s that is the quartet’s uniting influence.
With a powerful energy and a unique sound, PARDON THE INTERRUPTION is a 4-piece fusion outfit that creates original music pulling from genres including rock, roots, funk, soul, ska, reggae, and more. One foot is planted firmly in the past, paying homage to some of the most singular and iconic artists of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. The other is stepping boldly forward, producing original material that is at once nostalgically familiar while also entirely modern and unique. But the nuanced complexity of their music never overshadows the raw energy and pure joy that characterize PTI’s live performances, perpetually keeping audiences glued to the dance floor and ready for more. It’s undeniable fun. It will make you dance. It’s like a perfect pepperoni pizza. It’s HOT N’ FRESH!
Band leader, lead singer, and guitarist David Noble has assembled three of the finest, most versatile session musicians in Northern California, and as PARDON THE INTERRUPTION they have fostered a cohesion that transcends music. PTI’s love for each other and for their craft is visceral. You can feel it. Engineer/co-producer Sean Beresford captured that same energy in the sessions that laid the foundation for the HOT N’ FRESH album, recorded live with minimal overdubs at Calliope West in San Rafael, CA.
David Noble is a San Francisco native who has made stops in Denver and L.A. and is himself among the top echelon of Bay Area guitar-slingers when not fronting PTI with groups like Wreckless Strangers and Poor Man’s Whiskey. As a child of the ‘80s, Noble’s writing successfully synthesizes his love for pop legends like David Bowie, Talking Heads, and The Police with groundbreaking Bay Area art rock/ska artists like Mr. Bungle and Fishbone — deeply personal and deceptively intricate songs sugar-coated with accessible and catchy hooks.
Bassist Rob Fordyce (Peer Pressure, The Ring, Big Brother and the Holding Company) is a force of nature. Yes, he brings the funk, but that descriptor is far too narrow. Fordyce’s propulsive groove and unstoppable enthusiasm are the engine of PTI, the heart and the soul that power the machine, and his explosive chops rival the best the Bay Area has to offer.
Drummer Rob Hooper (aka The Other Rob) may be the most in-demand Americana drummer in Northern California, bringing his gravitas, experience, and rock-solid beats that were honed and hard-earned over decades in Austin, TX, where he worked with Jimmy Dale Gilmore, The Resentments, Carolyn Wonderland, and countless others.
Jamison Smeltz (D8FeX, mRthKon, Ten Ton Chicken) is George’s brother. (Just kidding!) He’s the wild card — the joker — playing an eclectic array of instruments with jaw-dropping proficiency. Smeltz melds the art-pop sensibilities of Bowie and Prince with his shameless love for progressive rock icons like Yes who first inspired him to take up…the saxophone? Yup, that’s Jamison!
With each show PARDON THE INTERRUPTION is demanding the attention of fans of funk, pop, ska, jam, prog, and just plain rock n’ roll. Their new album captures a band at the peak of their skills and creativity, poised to break into major venues and festivals nationwide. Best to catch them while they’re HOT N’ FRESH!
To order or stream HOT N’ FRESH please visit: https://lnk.to/HotNFresh
To order or stream the new HOT N’ FRESH single “Cindy Will Prevail” please visit: https://lnk.to/CindyWillPrevail
For more information about PARDON THE INTERRUPTION please visit: www.ptimusic.com
For press and interview inquiries please contact Billy James of Glass Onyon PR
For digital marketing please contact Jerome Forney of Independent Distribution Collective
Billy James
