Wyoming Business Council Hires David Carpenter as Markets and Industry Manager

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce another new addition to our team. David Carpenter of Casper, Wyoming, joins the Strategy Team as our Markets and Industry Manager.

In 2022, the Wyoming Legislature approved funding for this new position as part of the new biennium budget cycle. They recognized a need to hone in on specific strategies to help craft and implement programs to study, grow, and attract diverse markets and industries.

“We are excited to welcome David to the WBC Strategy Team,” said John Jenks, WBC’s Economic Initiatives Director. “His enthusiasm to dive in on projects, inquisitive mind, and analytical background will help the WBC identify how to position economic development in Wyoming to capitalize on emerging and existing industries and opportunities.,”

The WBC envisions David in this role helping the team evaluate potential markets and industries while also guiding the implementation of strategies to promote growth in a variety of areas.

David has 15 years of experience working as an energy and land management professional before joining the Wyoming Gaming Commission to launch its online sports wagering program.

He comes to the Business Council eager to immerse himself in a team-oriented environment where leadership, communication, and collaboration are paramount to solving Wyoming’s most important issues.

“I understand the importance of a resilient and diverse economy and look forward to exploring new frontiers in pursuit of a prosperous future for Wyoming and its people,” he said. “I hope to bring my entrepreneurial spirit, unbridled curiosity, and unique perspective to deliver value to the state.”

David spent his early childhood in Wyoming before moving to the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska. He returned to Wyoming where he studied Business Economics and is currently pursuing his MBA at the University of Wyoming where he expects to graduate this spring.

In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two children exploring Wyoming’s vast landscapes and natural beauty. On summer weekends, David can be found supporting his wife, Brianna McFarland, at her fine art shows throughout the state and region.