Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,240 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,428 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Applauds Willow Project Reapproval

Manchin: This is a long awaited and critical step towards shoring up American energy security 

Washington, DC — Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the Administration’s decision to reapprove the Willow Project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. 

“I welcome today’s Record of Decision (ROD) that finally reapproves the ConocoPhillips Willow Project in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve. This is a long awaited and critical step towards shoring up American energy security. Responsible development of our abundant natural resources is essential if we are to maintain our status as the superpower of the world, capable of supporting our allies around the globe. While the torturous, nearly five-year process it took to get to this final approval is proof that permitting reform is needed more than ever, this is a levelheaded decision that will strengthen Alaska and our entire nation. I will continue to work with the Administration to support common sense, energy security projects like these that create good paying jobs and maintain America’s standing on the global stage,” said Chairman Manchin.

You just read:

Manchin Applauds Willow Project Reapproval

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more