NDDOT seeks comments on 2023 STIP amendment

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on an amendment to the 2023-2026 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of two previously unpublished projects in 2023.



The first project includes micro-surfacing on U.S. Highway 2 from Mauvais Coulee to Devils Lake (approx. 16.5 miles). The total cost $1,500,000.



The second project includes micro-milling and micro-surfacing on North Dakota Highway 3 in Rugby from 4th Steet Southwest to 1st Street Northwest (approx. 0.4 miles). The total cost $100,000.



The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2023-2026 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.



Comments should be sent no later than March 28, 2023, to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2023 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.



CONTACT:



Logan Beise

lsbeise@nd.gov

701.328.2139



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

