TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO BE HOSTED BY EF HUTTON IN A Q&A SESSION

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") TTI announced that it will be hosted by Tim Moore from EF Hutton at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 for a TETRA overview and update. Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the company's strategic initiatives followed by questions & answers moderated by Tim Moore, Director of Equity Research at EF Hutton.

The details of the call are as follows:

Tuesday, March 14; 2:00pm EDT/1:00pm CDT

Dial-in: 1-888-347-5303; Confirmation Code: 10176360

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/k8vENGONXAW

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

For further information, please contact Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc. at (281) 367-1983 or via email at eserrano@tetratec.com or Rigo Gonzalez, Manager of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, at (281) 364-2213 or via email at rgonzalez@tetratec.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-to-be-hosted-by-ef-hutton-in-a-qa-session-301770698.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.