PAC CEO JOINS PEARL HARBOR AVIATION MUSEUM AS NEW BOARD MEMBER

Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum announced the additions stating that their talents will add important knowledge and skill sets to our Board of Directors. The key areas of expertise that were sought by the Museum’s Nominating Committee, with input from many Board Members, were education, media, military/industrial, aviation and human resources.
Tanja Janfruechte has been with Pacific Air Cargo since 2005, having served as Corporate Vice President and now CEO and President. Pacific Air Cargo has served as an invaluable partner of the Museum, having generously transported, on numerous occasions, equipment in support of our operations.
“I am truly humbled and honored to accept the nomination to the Board and to represent my Team at Pacific Air Cargo as we continue to encourage and mentor young people in Hawaii who seek a career in this exciting world of aviation," stated Tanja Janfruechte, CEO of Pacific Air Cargo.
Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum (formerly the Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor) is a non-profit founded in 1999 to develop and operate an aviation museum at Pearl Harbor located on Historic Ford Island, where bombs fell during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The Museum stewards the grounds and structures that withstood the attack, displaying aircraft and artifacts from WWII and subsequent Pacific region conflicts and serve to take care of America’s first World War II aviation battlefield. To learn more, visit: www.PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400 express air cargo services six days a week between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, weekly service to Pago Pago (American Samoa), bi-weekly service to Guam, and road feeder service to many gateway locations across the US mainland. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific. Pacific Air Cargo was named as one of the Top 10 Freight Forwarding Services in the Nation in 2022 by Logistics & Transportation Review. www.pacificaircargo.com
