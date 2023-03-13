Silvana Azzi Heras Collaborates With Milton & King to Launch New Luxury Wallpaper Collection
House of Heras Creates Prints of “Understated Opulence”
I am thrilled to be collaborating with Milton & King on this new collection... I knew they would be the perfect partner to bring my designs to life.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Silvana Azzi Heras has partnered with Milton & King, a leading manufacturer of luxury wallpaper, to launch her latest collection of wallpaper designs. The new collection, entitled House of Heras, features six intricate designs - both elegant and playful - inspired by Heras' interpretation of the unique flora and fauna native to Australia.
— Silvana Azzi Heras
Heras, who is based in Sydney, has been recognized for her innovative and cutting-edge designs, which combine elements of traditional and modern design to create “understated opulence.” Perhaps best known for her work with Baz Luhrmann and his wife Catherine Martin on the set of films including Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, and Elvis, she has also been featured in leading design publications and has been commissioned by clients around the world.
The new wallpaper collection from Heras and Milton & King includes a range of designs to suit all tastes and styles, from bold and bright patterns to subtle and understated textures. Each design is crafted with the highest attention to detail, creating patterns and colors that “blend into everyday life effortlessly.”
"I am thrilled to be collaborating with Milton & King on this new collection," said Heras. "Their commitment to quality and innovation is unmatched in the industry, and I knew they would be the perfect partner to bring my designs to life. I am excited to see how people will incorporate these wallpapers into their homes and spaces." Learn more about Heras’ inspiration in her collaboration interview.
The new collection is available now through Milton & King's website. To learn more about the collection or to place an order, visit www.miltonandking.com.
About Milton & King
Milton & King is a designer wallcoverings manufacturer and lifestyle brand founded by Australian brothers Richard and Bryce Capp. In 2008, the duo launched the brand in an effort to marry the classic aesthetic of the wallpaper industry with cutting edge technology to produce on-demand, on trend, highly curated and globally designed products. Milton & King proudly embraces global unity by partnering with creators around the world to develop unique, artisan-inspired wallcoverings.
