Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale of a Private Beach Front Villa in Anguilla in Just 73 Days

Nevaeh Villa, set within Anguilla’s Exclusive West End, is pending sale after a successful auction and just 73 days of global exposure.

“We are pleased to have offered this property at auction with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. When it comes to global exposure, the results speak for themselves as we had 11 bidders from 5 countries.” — Bonnie Bloom, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce Nevaeh Villa, an exclusive sporting compound, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agent Bonnie Bloom of Kokoon Real Estate, Ltd.

Originally listed for $16.95 million, Nevaeh Villa sold via auction on 23 February.

The global exposure generated by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in the 73 days prior to the sale resulted in over 33,500 website/page views, 900+ prospects, and 11 bidders.

“We are extremely pleased to have offered this property at auction with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. When it comes to global exposure, the results speak for themselves as we had an active auction of 11 bidders spanning 5 countries, including Anguilla, the Cayman Islands, the United States, Canada, and Singapore,” said Bonnie Bloom, Listing Agent. “We’re excited to work together again in the near future.”

This contemporary Balinese-style estate offers exquisite finishes across the main house and guest villa with exceptional indoor-outdoor living. The mature grounds lead to a serene outdoor patio positioned to d take in the view of one of Anguilla’s most exclusive beaches. As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tours, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc.(NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.