Stop the spread of aquatic invasive species; become a watercraft inspector and protect Wyoming waters

3/13/2023 8:16:14 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering trainings for members of the public to become certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspectors. These trainings provide the skills necessary to inspect personally-owned and other watercraft.

The trainings include information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. The trainings are free and open to anyone.

Aquatic invasive species can be aquatic animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or rusty crayfish, or aquatic vegetation such as hydrilla.

“Aquatic invasive species can have far-reaching impacts on Wyoming water resources for agriculture, municipalities and wildlife. Many of these invasive species significantly change ecosystems, negatively affecting native species and our highly-prized fisheries,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Educating members of the public about AIS and inspection techniques along with how to properly, Clean, Drain and Dry their boats, is critical in the fight to prevent the spread of AIS to Wyoming.”

Trainings are offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the spring at statewide locations. The registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date. The public can register online. The trainings will be offered on the following dates:



Date City Location March 18 Logan, Utah Cache Anglers Boy Scout Building March 24 Sheridan Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office April 8 Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office April 15 Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office April 15 Green River Green River Game and Fish Regional Office April 22 Casper Casper Game and Fish Regional Office April 29 Laramie Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office May 13 Evanston Patterson Building June 4 Pinedale Pinedale Game and Fish Regional Office June 9 Jackson Jackson Game and Fish Regional Office

For more information contact Josh Leonard at joshua.leonard@wyo.gov.

(Breanna Ball, Public Information Officer - (breanna.ball1@wyo.gov))

