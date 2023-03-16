The Woodlawn Cemetery Featured on PBS Series "World's Greatest Cemeteries"

The Woodlawn Cemetery, BX, NY--featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries

Bronx, NY--Woodlawn Cemetery Debuts as One of World's Greatest

Once 'World's Greatest Cemeteries' debuted on public television, several viewers wrote in to recommend Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, NY.” — Roberto Mighty, Host/Producer

BRONX, NY, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlawn Cemetery is a featured cemetery on the second season of the new PBS series World’s Greatest Cemeteries.

Hosted and produced by Roberto Mighty, the series explores the world’s most famous cemeteries and includes dramatized reenactments of pivotal moments in the life of historical figures buried at the site.

The Woodlawn episode, available for free streaming on PBS Online through April 18, features the stories of Woodlawn notables Bat Masterson, Madam C.J. Walker, Dorothy Parker, Celia Cruz, Herman Melville, Jokichi Takamine, Sir Miles Davis and Irving Berlin. Roberto Mighty is joined by Woodlawn Historian Susan Olsen for fascinating facts and stories about the cemetery’s luminaries. The episode takes a deep dive into Gilded Age monuments, memorial art and sculpture, and the exquisite landscaping at Woodlawn. The episode also highlights Woodlawn’s trailblazing Bridge to Crafts Careers Program, which trains underrepresented youth for careers in the construction trades.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this series,” remarked Woodlawn President and CEO Christopher Jeannopoulos. “We are proud to share the beauty and history of Woodlawn Cemetery with viewers all over the country. Woodlawn has well-known historical residents, world-class mausoleums, and beautiful horticulture, and is a final resting place for many New Yorkers and beyond. We welcome visitors virtually through PBS and hope they will be encouraged to plan an in-person visit.”

Roberto Mighty, Host/Producer of World’s Greatest Cemeteries added, “Once World’s Greatest Cemeteries debuted on public television, several viewers wrote in to recommend Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, NY. Woodlawn is the final resting place of legends. It is also a place of visual splendor, with ornate mausoleums, modern sculptures, diverse interments, magnificent landscaping and the overall feel of a tree-lined urban oasis. I was delighted to bring my film crew to Woodlawn and work with its terrific staff to bring these stories to our nationwide audience.”

World’s Greatest Cemeteries is available on PBS nationwide. Season 2 will begin airing in the Fall of 2023.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Woodlawn is the last stop on the 4 Train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). By car, Woodlawn can be reached via the E. 233rd St Exit off of the Major Deegan (#12) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10). For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org



About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monument and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations, thereby, investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org