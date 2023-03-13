Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 382,186 in the last 365 days.

ADOT releases statewide rest area study

File photo of McGuireville Rest Area

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has released a draft statewide rest area study that will serve as a blueprint for how the agency plans to address both short-term and long-term priorities for rest areas due to increasing commerce, tourism and population.

The study proposes how ADOT expects to preserve, rehabilitate, modernize and expand its 19 state-owned rest areas during the next 20 years based on factors including demand, federal requirements and projected available funding.

ADOT updates its statewide rest area plans every 10 years to capture the latest changes in the rapidly growing needs of the traveling public, the transportation industry, state and federal policies, technology and potential revenue. Since the last update in 2011, ADOT has completed major rehabilitations at 16 of its 19 rest areas.

The study does not call for adding or eliminating any rest areas. However, it does recommend reopening two previously-closed rest areas available for commercial truck parking only with limited amenities. Those rest areas are Parks on Interstate 40 just west of Flagstaff and Christensen on I-17 near Munds Park.

As part of the update process, ADOT is seeking public comment on the draft plan available on the study web page here. Comments can be submitted in several ways:

The comment period goes through March 27.

You just read:

ADOT releases statewide rest area study

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more