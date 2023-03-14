CyberRisk Alliance Acquires KNOW Identity™ Conference
Merging assets with Identiverse® to enhance industry’s leading digital identity event, and announcing strategic partnership with advisory firm Liminal™NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberRisk Alliance (CRA), the business intelligence company serving the cybersecurity sector, today announced that it has acquired the assets of KNOW Identity™, a hugely influential industry event serving the digital identity community. CRA, the producers of Identiverse®, the industry’s leading tradeshow and conference for the identity community, acquired the assets from Liminal, an advisory firm based in New York. CRA also announced a strategic partnership with Liminal to develop the Identiverse franchise through program extensions, innovative new tracks, an expanded roster of speakers and other new platform expansions.
Founded in 2013, Identiverse quickly established itself as the premier destination for the digital identity industry, offering identity professionals, influencers and decision makers a trusted blend of policy, technical and strategic content from the industry’s leading practitioners and visionaries, together with unparalleled access to a wide cross-section of technology and solution providers. Now in its 14th year, Identiverse will take place May 30 – June 2, 2023 in Las Vegas in front of more than 2,500 attendees, with over 200 speakers and more than 120 sponsors.
CRA acquired the event from Ping Identity in 2021, and is committed to growth and expansion of the program, content, attendees and sponsoring enterprises. “The acquisition cements Identiverse’s position as the leading industry event serving the identity community,” says John Del Mauro, EVP at CRA. ”We’re proud of the work we have done since we acquired the amazing Identiverse brand, and the partnership with Liminal is a natural fit for us – they too are passionate about the space, have deep experience in identity and business development, and they’re eager to work with us to bring even more value and innovation to the show.”
“We’re excited to partner with CRA and the Identiverse franchise,” says Travis Jarae, CEO Liminal. “We have always respected the event and recognize its importance to the community, and we’re delighted to partner on adding value. Initially we’ll focus on developing a more expansive list of speakers and topics from areas such as brand strategy, innovation and startup, policy and fintech.”
"Digital identity is at the heart of our digital-first economy, powering better customer experiences and more effective workforce solutions, while enabling enhanced cybersecurity and privacy," said Andrew Hindle, Conference Chairman and Head of Content and Strategy for Identiverse. "It's more important than ever for technologists to share best practices; and for business leaders to add digital identity to their strategy. We are delighted to partner with Liminal as we augment the Identiverse offerings to better serve the industry over the coming years."
About CyberRisk Alliance
CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, and now, the Official Cyber Security Summit and TECHEXPO Top Secret.
About Identiverse
Identiverse is where the digital identity community comes together. Now in its 14th year, Identiverse is a must-attend annual event that brings together over 2,500 security professionals for 4 days of world-class learning, engagement, and entertainment. Offering more than 70 hours of top-notch content showcasing enlightening keynotes, informative panels, and hands-on masterclasses—attendees can connect with their peers during networking receptions and fun interactive group activities like bootcamp, yoga and more.
About Liminal
Liminal is a boutique strategy advisory firm serving digital identity, fintech, and cybersecurity clients, and the private equity and venture capital community. Since 2016, we have offered objective, high impact strategic advice, and analytical services, helping to support clients in crucial business decisions at all stages of the product and business lifecycle.
