Omnic Forge Expands AI Coaching Platform to Include Valorant, Plans to Launch Top 10 Esports Titles in Next 12 Months
BRUNSWICK, ME, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnic Data, Inc., creators of Omnic Forge, is proud to announce that it has added Valorant to its AI coaching platform. With the addition of Valorant, Omnic Data's AI-powered platform is now open to millions of players in the Valorant community, providing personalized analysis, in-depth performance insights, and tailored coaching recommendations to help them improve their gameplay. This expansion into the Valorant community is a significant milestone for Omnic Data and demonstrates their commitment to serving players across a variety of esports games.
As a leading provider of AI-powered esports performance solutions, Omnic Forge leverages advanced artificial intelligence technology to analyze gameplay footage and provide personalized recommendations based on individual strengths and weaknesses. This personalized approach has already helped many Omnic Forge users improve their in-game strategy, utility position, and decision-making skills.
"We are excited to bring a competitive game like Valorant to the Forge. The Valorant community understands the need for data driven performance and instruction. The Forge's data driven AI is a perfect fit for this ultra-competitive title" said Trevor Gionet, CTO at Omnic Data.
The addition of Valorant to Omnic Data's AI coaching platform Omnic Forge, is just the beginning of their ambitious plans to expand into the world of esports. The company hopes to launch the top 10 esports titles in the next 12 months, providing personalized coaching recommendations and in-depth analysis to players across a variety of games.
With its advanced technology and personalized approach, Omnic Forge is poised to become the go-to platform for players across a variety of esports games. To learn more about Omnic Forge and their AI coaching platform, visit https://forge.omnic.ai/.
About Omnic Data, Inc.
Omnic Data, Inc. is the global leader in esports player performance data. Omnic’s industry-proven Artificial Intelligence platform, Forge, is being used by major league esports coaches to improve their techniques. Aspiring young gamers learn how to play like the professionals. The Omnic Forge uses game-play video to analyze player performance while collecting stats that no other company can accumulate based on machine learning models developed by Omnic Data. The Omnic Forge is a simple web based SaaS product that allows any gamer to upload their video and instantly get customized professional coaching recommendations as well as historical performance analytics. Omnic Data is best positioned to become the leader in esports data by accumulating and aggregating global esports performance data.
