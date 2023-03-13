RUSSIA, March 13 - The meeting took place as part of preparations for the Government’s annual report in the State Duma.

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Mikhail Mishustin meets with LDPR party deputies at the State Duma

Good afternoon, Mr Slutsky, dear colleagues.

Next week, the State Duma will host an important event: the Government’s traditional report on the past year.

In his Address to the Federal Assembly, the President emphasised that the West had deployed a military, information, and, among other things, economic front against us.

Under these conditions, and considering the constant external pressure of unfriendly states, support from legislators – system-wide support – is extremely important. It is most important to protect the interests of Russia and its citizens, as well as to implement our socio-economic goals – the goals of developing our country, set by the President.

Your party has always adhered to patriotic views, as was laid by the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky. It has been almost a year since he has been gone, and this is a great loss for all of us.

Nevertheless, the LDPR continues his policy, in part, by promoting Russia’s national interests in the international arena. You consistently uphold national sovereignty and facilitate the development of trade and economic cooperation with friendly countries. Such parliamentary democracy is needed for building trust-based relations with our many partners.

Much has been done to integrate the four new regions into Russia under the President’s instructions. The Liberal Democrats took part in drafting and adopting regulations for the social support of the local people and creating the necessary conditions for restoring infrastructure and creating new jobs.

The LDPR has always been active in all Russian regions. There are numerous examples of your work there. A recent example is the adjustment of laws to protect the interests of defrauded co-investors. We often talk about this at meetings with your representatives. These people have the right to receive compensation, and these federal payments to them have already been relieved of income taxes. Now the deputies are suggesting extending this benefit to regional payments as well.

The Government supported this draft law. It passed the first reading at the State Duma. We hope it will be adopted before the end of the spring session.

One more necessary draft regulation concerns taxes. It is necessary to reduce the term of punishment for the failure to make mandatory payments and fees. Therefore, adoption will lead to a reduction in the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution.

Following the President’s instructions, the Government has prepared and submitted to the State Duma the relevant document that reflects, among other things, the ideas of the Liberal Democratic Party. It was adopted in the first reading a few days ago. The business community is looking forward to its entry in force.

Responding to requests from the people, your parliamentary party submits topical initiatives for the parliament’s consideration.

These include a draft law on temporary car insurance (compulsory civil liability insurance for vehicle owners). Vehicle owners should have the choice of whether to sign this for one month or more – up to one year. After all, some people only use their cars during the summer dacha season, and there are other reasons that vehicle owners feel they should have reduced costs. The Government has prepared a positive response to the LDPR’s proposal.

We have also supported your draft law on additional guarantees for the participants in the special military operation. I am referring to the initiative to relieve mobilised soldiers and volunteers from state duty on notary fees. Upon leaving, our defenders register documents for their families. Of course, they should not have to spend time, not to mention money, for these purposes.

There are many other proposals that have already become standing laws. They were adopted with intensive cooperation between the LDPR and the Government.