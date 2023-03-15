Sierra Ridge Adds Wealth Management Veteran with Wirehouse, Bank Experience to Team
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management, a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento, California, has welcomed Brad Laczny to its team of financial professionals.
Integrity is a big factor for me, and I believe the culture at Sierra Ridge aligns with my desire to take care of my existing clients and give new ones a great experience.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento, California, has welcomed Brad Laczny to its team of financial professionals. Brad, who was previously at JP Morgan Chase, brings with him a wealth of experience with over 23 years in the financial services industry, having worked in the bank, wirehouse and independent channels over the course of his career.
— Brad Laczny
"I'm excited to join Sierra Ridge and have the ability to put my clients' best interests first and foremost," said Brad Laczny. "Integrity is a big factor for me, and I believe the culture at Sierra Ridge aligns with my desire to take care of my existing clients and give new ones a great experience."
Brad has experience managing money, working with annuities and everything in between. He enjoys serving clients at every stage of the retirement planning process: those who are getting started with their retirement plan, are soon-to-retire, and even retirees. "I try to treat everybody as unique," he said. "There are no predetermined portfolios. I listen to the client's situation and develop a plan according to their needs. I cater to what the client is looking for."
James Slaughter, Co-founder and President of Sierra Ridge, is thrilled to have Brad join the team. "We are excited to welcome Brad to our team of financial professionals at Sierra Ridge," he said. "With his extensive background in the financial industry and his dedication to his clients, Brad is a great addition to our team. We look forward to his contributions and growth in our firm."
Brad holds FINRA Series 7, 66 licenses, and the California insurance license.
ABOUT
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together.
Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.
