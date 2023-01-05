Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,891 in the last 365 days.

Sierra Ridge Expands Footprint into Florida with Latest Recruits

George T. Davis

George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF®

Sierra Ridge Wealth Management announced that Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based advisors George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF and William W. Respess III joined the firm.

James and Giancarlo have a compelling vision for the future of independent financial advice. I’m looking forward to folding my strengths into their strengths and being a part of that growth.”
— George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento, CA, recently announced that Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based advisors George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF and William W. Respess III joined the firm. The partnership brings the Sierra Ridge roster of associated advisors to 20.

Davis, President and Founder of Davis Wealth Management, is celebrating 20 years in the industry as a financial professional. Since the beginning, Davis has believed in doing the right thing for his clients and helping them find clarity in their financial lives.

“No single strategy fits everyone,” Davis said. “That’s why each client gets our undivided attention—from planning to execution to follow-up.”

Each Davis Wealth Management client undergoes a comprehensive onboarding process to ensure the team becomes experts on their financial information and goals to find the right approach for them.

Davis Wealth Management, composed of Davis, Respess, and a sales associate, has sustained robust growth over the past few years—growth Davis hopes to continue with the back-office support that has come to define Sierra Ridge’s supported independent model.

“James [Slaughter] and Giancarlo [Foti] have a compelling vision for the future of independent financial advice,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to folding my strengths into their strengths and being a part of that growth.”

“Sierra Ridge is excited to partner with Davis Wealth Management and bring incredible back-office support to their team,” Slaughter said. “We are excited to expand into the Ft. Lauderdale market. One of our main recruiting targets in 2023 is Ft. Lauderdale and the greater Florida area.”

Davis, a graduate of Syracuse University, is a Certified Wealth Strategist and Certified Financial Fiduciary. He holds the FINRA Series 24, 7, 63, 65 and 51 licenses as well as several state insurance licenses.

ABOUT
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.

James Slaughter
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management
+1 916-900-1869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Sierra Ridge Expands Footprint into Florida with Latest Recruits

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.