Sierra Ridge Expands Footprint into Florida with Latest Recruits
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management announced that Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based advisors George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF and William W. Respess III joined the firm.
James and Giancarlo have a compelling vision for the future of independent financial advice. I’m looking forward to folding my strengths into their strengths and being a part of that growth.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sierra Ridge Wealth Management (Sierra Ridge), a full-service financial firm based in Sacramento, CA, recently announced that Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based advisors George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF and William W. Respess III joined the firm. The partnership brings the Sierra Ridge roster of associated advisors to 20.
— George T. Davis, CWS®, CFF
Davis, President and Founder of Davis Wealth Management, is celebrating 20 years in the industry as a financial professional. Since the beginning, Davis has believed in doing the right thing for his clients and helping them find clarity in their financial lives.
“No single strategy fits everyone,” Davis said. “That’s why each client gets our undivided attention—from planning to execution to follow-up.”
Each Davis Wealth Management client undergoes a comprehensive onboarding process to ensure the team becomes experts on their financial information and goals to find the right approach for them.
Davis Wealth Management, composed of Davis, Respess, and a sales associate, has sustained robust growth over the past few years—growth Davis hopes to continue with the back-office support that has come to define Sierra Ridge’s supported independent model.
“James [Slaughter] and Giancarlo [Foti] have a compelling vision for the future of independent financial advice,” Davis said. “I’m looking forward to folding my strengths into their strengths and being a part of that growth.”
“Sierra Ridge is excited to partner with Davis Wealth Management and bring incredible back-office support to their team,” Slaughter said. “We are excited to expand into the Ft. Lauderdale market. One of our main recruiting targets in 2023 is Ft. Lauderdale and the greater Florida area.”
Davis, a graduate of Syracuse University, is a Certified Wealth Strategist and Certified Financial Fiduciary. He holds the FINRA Series 24, 7, 63, 65 and 51 licenses as well as several state insurance licenses.
ABOUT
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is a full-service financial firm committed to helping people achieve their financial goals. We provide a fully integrated approach to building and protecting your wealth, including customized portfolio management strategies and asset protection structures. We work with you to reach new heights together.
Securities and investment advisory services are offered through NEXT Financial Group Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management is not affiliated with NEXT Financial Group, Inc.
James Slaughter
Sierra Ridge Wealth Management
+1 916-900-1869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other