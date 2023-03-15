Sharge Selects GaN FETs from EPC for High-power USB PD Charger
Sharge Selects GaN FETs from EPC for High-power USB PD Charger
We are excited to work with SHARGE in designing this fast charger using our EPC2218 to achieve higher power density, smaller size and more efficient power conversion.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), the world’s leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride FETs and ICs, has teamed up with SHARGE Technology (SHARGE) to design a 67 W USB PD charger with a power display screen. The Retro 67 fast charger uses EPC’s 100 V GaN FET, EPC2218, which can deliver 231 A pulsed current in a tiny footprint of 3.5 mm x 1.95 mm offering designers a significantly smaller, more efficient device than silicon MOSFET for USB PD fast chargers.
— Alex Lidow, EPC CEO and Co-Founder
EPC2218 provides SHARGE’s All-GaN fast charger with higher efficiency, state-of-the-art power density and lower system cost.
The SHARGE Retro 67 supports 67 W of power output, providing a full-speed charging experience for the latest high-power laptops. The charger has three USB-C ports, to support multiple device charging.
The Retro 67 uses EPC2218 to achieve the most efficient power conversion, reducing product size and enabling a PCBA power density of up to 1.39 W/cm³ and an overall power density of 0.85 W/cm³ with 90 V AC input. The overall conversion efficiency of the SHARGE Retro 67 fast charger is 92.16% with 230 V AC input.
The Retro 67 charger is designed to resemble a traditional desktop computer with an LED matrix panel displaying digital rain animations and charging power for mobile phone, tablets, and laptops, incorporating fun with functionality.
Alex Lidow, CEO of Efficient Power Conversion said, “We are excited to work with SHARGE in designing this fast charger using our EPC2218 to achieve higher power density, smaller size and more efficient power conversion”.
Leo Zhou, CTO of SHARGE said, "We are very pleased to join forces with EPC in further upgrading our innovative fast charger to improve users’ experience and enable our continuous innovations in the energy storage field."
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and low-cost satellites.
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
About SHARGE
SHARGE was founded in 2020 consisting of members from well-known technology companies such as DJI and Meizu. SHARGE is dedicated to researching and developing charging products with high quality and design excellence. Its mission is to build a leading global brand of charging and energy storage products. In 2021, SHARGE launched its 100 W Super Mobile Power Bank which quickly became popular among global users. SHARGE aims to continuously develop technology-driven charging and energy storage products with its long-term vision to increase charging efficiency by 5%. For more information, visit https://www.shargetech.com
