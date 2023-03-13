Structure and paving work to begin on WY223/Terry Ranch Road

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin structure and paving work on Wyoming 223/Terry Ranch Road on Monday, March 20th, weather permitting.

WY223/Terry Ranch Rd. runs between Interstate 25 and US Highway 85 south of Cheyenne.

Work will begin with a total bridge replacement over the Union Pacific RailRoad (UPRR) at milepost .86. The new structure will be longer to accommodate future UPRR tracks and widened to accommodate 12 foot lanes and 4 foot shoulders. WY223/Terry Ranch Rd. will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the bridge construction. Motorists needing to get to Interstate 25 will need to utilize detours on US Highway 85 to either College Drive or I-80. A map of project detours is shown below.

Other work will include milling, asphalt pavement overlay, and a chip seal. Approaches will receive a mill, overlay and fog seal. The I-25 service road running from WY223/Terry Ranch Rd. south to the Colorado border will receive a chip seal. Work will also include delineation replacements and sign upgrades.

All accesses to residences and businesses will remain open throughout the project. During paving operations, flaggers will be present to maintain traffic flow through the residential and business areas.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The work is scheduled to be completed by late 2023. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.