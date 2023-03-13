R3 Medical Training Now Offering CME Accredited Online Diagnostic MSK Video Course

Top Online MSK Ultrasound Course

R3 Medical Training has launched its new CME Accredited Online Diagnostic MSK Ultrasound Video Course. The Course includes all extremities with high definition.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has launched its new CME Accredited Online Diagnostic MSK Ultrasound Video Course. The Course includes all extremities and comprehensively goes through shoulder, elbow, hand/wrist, hip, knee and foot/ankle.

There are 19 videos in the course, with extensive diagnostic scans on live models that are narrated by a Registered MSK Sonographer. He goes slowly through each extremity, so the viewers will understand how to systematically evaluate the area. With each signup, the course videos are available for a full year. That means they can be reviewed as many times as desired for cementing the skillset.

The diagnostic orthopedic ultrasound course can be taken from anywhere at anytime with an active web connection. Eight hours of CME Credit are offered upon completion.

Patients love seeing their anatomy in real time, and knowing that their provider is able to make diagnoses while they are in the office. It can lead to necessary procedures being offered, with patients trusting the provider recommendation based on what was seen.

With R3's Diagnostic Joint Ultrasound Video Course, providers will obtain the required skillset to knowledgeably treat patients. According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "There's a steep learning curve to be proficient in extremity ultrasound. But it's an incredible skill, and one extremely valuable to providers including MD, DO, NMD, PA, NP and nurses too!"

In addition to the online MSK diagnostic video series, R3 also provides in-person MSK ultrasound courses monthly in both Scottsdale and Nashville. These courses are also CME accredited, and include real patients receiving real injections. The courses are engaging, memorable and fun!

Currently, the online diagnostic orthopedic ultrasound video course is only sale for only $995, normally priced at $1495. The access lasts for one year. For more information visit https://online.r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.