Private Schools Move to TikTok Digital Marketing
A platform mostly used by the young, TikTok brings new challenges and opportunities to private school marketing.OLNEY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Private, charter, and independent schools are moving to TikTok to promote their schools.
Private school digital marketing is a relatively new field in the world of marketing, with a lot of opportunities for growth and expansion. Some private schools are finding success in advertising on TikTok, an app which is generally aimed at a much younger audience.
TikTok is the most relevant social media marketing app for everyone between 10-29 years old, making parents a part of the audience just as much as their children. As this age range continues to grow with each passing year, TikTok for private school marketing will continue to grow in importance.
TikTok, the short-form video giant, has proven to be an important tool in the arsenal of any private school digital marketer, becoming a cornerstone of most social media marketing strategies for private schools.
How does TikTok help schools with marketing?
TikTok is currently being used in digital marketing for schools, but it is important to note that TikTok is a platform, and success is not guaranteed. Use cases vary by school and marketer, but industry-wide trends indicate that TikTok’s use in school marketing will only continue to trend upwards.
Here are a few reasons that TikTok has continued to grow in the private school marketing field.
1. It’s popular. TikTok is one of the fastest growing social media platforms on the market, and the sheer number of potential impressions is enough to convince most organizations of its utility.
2. Usage time is high. Compared to similar social media platforms, the average TikTok user spends over 96 minutes PER DAY on the app. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter can’t compete with the sheer amount of time that the average user spends actively in-app.
3. Perfect age range. By engaging parents and children alike, private school digital marketers are able to create and display content that gets younger and older family members equally excited about the private school in question.
What do School Marketers Need to Know About TikTok?
TikTok ads work by placing ad videos within the feed of a user who is scrolling. Since there’s only one piece of content on screen at any given time, it means impressions are more focused, receiving only the private school’s advertising while the ad is on screen. Marketers are able to set objectives like clicks, traffic, reach, and conversions, as is the standard on most advertising platforms. Audience targeting features are available, allowing more specific targeting on factors like household income, parenting needs, education level desired, tutoring, and more. This level of precision targeting makes it a prime choice for private school digital marketing.
Using popular TikTok trends and hashtags can increase the visibility and viability of posts, creating organic impressions alongside those gained through paid advertising. The platform also creates opportunities to highlight a private school’s unique offerings and benefits, including academic programs, extracurriculars, and facilities of the school itself.
