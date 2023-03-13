Submit Release
CBO storms briefing

A graphic with the Cal OES logo that says 2023 Winter Storms and has a snow-covered cabin in the background.

Cal OES along with the Health and Human Services Agency and Department of Social Services is hosting a briefing for community-based organizations today, Monday, March 13 at 2 p.m. to provide the latest information on the storm and share tools available for partners.

Briefing Registration Details:

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Pacific Time

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bv03KgXPTrC5gWXoVmcrww

Interpretation: Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation will be available during the briefing.

