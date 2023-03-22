Holgar Returns to MicroLUX Chicago 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- This years’ LAmicroLUX event in Chicago will feature Holgar Swiss Timepieces as one of the featured brands. The event will take place April 22nd and 23rd, 2023 at 900 North Michigan Avenue, on the 3rd and 4th floor.
MicroLUX is an event held to recognize rising microbrands and independent luxury watch brands. The event is a free, two-day experience that unites luxury watch brands, watch aficionados, and business insiders. After appearing at the event as one of the highlighted brands the previous year at MicroLUX Austin in November of 2022, Holgar will take part in it once more this year in Chicago.
Holgar was established in 2021 with the goal of making Swiss watches more broadly accessible. Nas Ekangaki, CEO and Artistic Director, is committed to creating a limited selection of reasonably priced watches that uphold the Swiss standards of watchmaking quality.
With timeless designs, useful features, and eye-catching materials and finishes, Holgar watches are both fashionable and timeless. Some features include applied watch hands, sapphire crystals, logo-stamped crowns, date windows, chronograph counters, and guilloché and mother-of-pearl dials. Each Holgar watch also incorporates the brand's distinctive case, which is created from a high-end metal alloy that only the world's greatest watchmakers use: Stainless steel 904L or 5N IP plated.
The Men's collection's Chronographs, Sport Automatics, and Classic Automatic models all have strong, crisp lines that are supplemented by polished indexes for the sport range or subdued by elegant Roman numerals for the classic range. The Women's Spectrum collection also uses applied indices, casings made of 5N IP Plated or 904L stainless steel, and dial finishes with vivid hues modeled after a "sunburst" pattern.
The brand only makes a maximum of 1,500 numbered watches per year, with no more than 100 pieces of each type, in order to keep its high standards and ensure exclusivity. With each of their designs, Holgar watches bring together Swiss luxury, affordability, originality, and modernity.
The "On Time for Life" slogan of Holgar Swiss watches reflects their design philosophy, which combines elegance and practicality. Holgar was founded on the principle that a stunning, high-quality Swiss watch should be available to everyone, everywhere.
At MicroLUX, you will meet the makers behind the Holgar brand and enjoy the exhibition of some of their most unique timepieces.
For more information about the brand and its luxurious watches visit: https://www.holgarswiss.com/
Nas Ekangaki
MicroLUX is an event held to recognize rising microbrands and independent luxury watch brands. The event is a free, two-day experience that unites luxury watch brands, watch aficionados, and business insiders. After appearing at the event as one of the highlighted brands the previous year at MicroLUX Austin in November of 2022, Holgar will take part in it once more this year in Chicago.
Holgar was established in 2021 with the goal of making Swiss watches more broadly accessible. Nas Ekangaki, CEO and Artistic Director, is committed to creating a limited selection of reasonably priced watches that uphold the Swiss standards of watchmaking quality.
With timeless designs, useful features, and eye-catching materials and finishes, Holgar watches are both fashionable and timeless. Some features include applied watch hands, sapphire crystals, logo-stamped crowns, date windows, chronograph counters, and guilloché and mother-of-pearl dials. Each Holgar watch also incorporates the brand's distinctive case, which is created from a high-end metal alloy that only the world's greatest watchmakers use: Stainless steel 904L or 5N IP plated.
The Men's collection's Chronographs, Sport Automatics, and Classic Automatic models all have strong, crisp lines that are supplemented by polished indexes for the sport range or subdued by elegant Roman numerals for the classic range. The Women's Spectrum collection also uses applied indices, casings made of 5N IP Plated or 904L stainless steel, and dial finishes with vivid hues modeled after a "sunburst" pattern.
The brand only makes a maximum of 1,500 numbered watches per year, with no more than 100 pieces of each type, in order to keep its high standards and ensure exclusivity. With each of their designs, Holgar watches bring together Swiss luxury, affordability, originality, and modernity.
The "On Time for Life" slogan of Holgar Swiss watches reflects their design philosophy, which combines elegance and practicality. Holgar was founded on the principle that a stunning, high-quality Swiss watch should be available to everyone, everywhere.
At MicroLUX, you will meet the makers behind the Holgar brand and enjoy the exhibition of some of their most unique timepieces.
For more information about the brand and its luxurious watches visit: https://www.holgarswiss.com/
Nas Ekangaki
Holgar Swiss Watches
+41 79 215 84 27
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube