Air Esscentials Relocates Miami Office to Accommodate Exponential Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Esscentials, a family business with 17 years of experience in scent branding and marketing, announced they are relocating their office to a larger facility located at 1800 NW 96th Ave. Doral, FL
33172.
With over a year of development, the new building will provide staff with much-needed space to accommodate the growing team, manage inventory, and better serve its customers.
“We are super excited to move into our new custom-made facility. This move will enable us to provide better support to our customers and distributors,” says Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. “The move helps in so many areas of the business. It enables us to have better buying power and will let us offer a larger variety of scent marketing products. None of this would be possible without our amazing team at Air Esscentials. Our team and customers are what makes the magic happen.”
The office will also have a showroom which will feature the first-ever Air Esscentials scent bar, showcasing over 100 different fragrances, and a full display of scent machines. The scent bar and scent machine display will improve the process of selecting the ideal aroma.
Air Esscentials’ newest location is scheduled to open on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
About Air Esscentials:
Air Esscentials believes that life is better when your surroundings smell amazing.
The company is well-known for creating quality signature fragrances and offering environmental scent delivery systems for clients in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential sectors. Our commercial clients know first-hand that the right scent can increase sales, make customers feel comfortable, boost repeat business, reduce employee stress, elevate morale, and improve customer satisfaction. And our residential customers just love the way their homes smell and how it makes them feel.
Spence Levy
Spence Levy
Air Esscentials
+1 305-446-1670
