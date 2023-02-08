Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 354,733 in the last 365 days.

Air Esscentials Relocates Miami Office to Accommodate Exponential Growth

Air Esscentials New Office Location

Air Esscentials New Office Location

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air Esscentials, a family business with 17 years of experience in scent branding and marketing, announced they are relocating their office to a larger facility located at 1800 NW 96th Ave. Doral, FL
33172.

With over a year of development, the new building will provide staff with much-needed space to accommodate the growing team, manage inventory, and better serve its customers.

“We are super excited to move into our new custom-made facility. This move will enable us to provide better support to our customers and distributors,” says Spence Levy, President of Air Esscentials. “The move helps in so many areas of the business. It enables us to have better buying power and will let us offer a larger variety of scent marketing products. None of this would be possible without our amazing team at Air Esscentials. Our team and customers are what makes the magic happen.”

The office will also have a showroom which will feature the first-ever Air Esscentials scent bar, showcasing over 100 different fragrances, and a full display of scent machines. The scent bar and scent machine display will improve the process of selecting the ideal aroma.

Air Esscentials’ newest location is scheduled to open on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

About Air Esscentials:

Air Esscentials believes that life is better when your surroundings smell amazing.

The company is well-known for creating quality signature fragrances and offering environmental scent delivery systems for clients in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, healthcare, and residential sectors. Our commercial clients know first-hand that the right scent can increase sales, make customers feel comfortable, boost repeat business, reduce employee stress, elevate morale, and improve customer satisfaction. And our residential customers just love the way their homes smell and how it makes them feel.

Spence Levy
Air Esscentials
+1 305-446-1670
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Air Esscentials Relocates Miami Office to Accommodate Exponential Growth

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.