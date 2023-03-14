ITsavvy Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

ITsavvy was Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The award is based entirely on what ITsavvy’s current employees say about their experiences at the company.

The award is a testament to the engagement of our colleagues and their passion for serving the firm and our clients.” — ITsavvy CEO Munu Gandhi

CHICAGO, U.S., March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what ITsavvy’s current employees say about their experiences working at the company. This year, 76% of employees identified ITsavvy as a great place to work, compared to just 57% at a typical U.S. workplace.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We are honored to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company. The award is a testament to the engagement of our colleagues and their passion for serving the firm and our clients – which translates to the strong culture that we have developed.” said Munu Gandhi, CEO of ITsavvy. “Colleagues have a choice of where they want to work – we are grateful that they choose ITsavvy.”

Results of the survey include 89% of employees saying they can be themselves at ITsavvy and 86% saying they immediately felt welcome when they joined the company. “Those are important findings,” said John Skeffington, ITsavvy Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are a nationwide company that is quite tight-knit. We foster a culture of listening, and our senior leaders have an open-door policy. ITsavvy’s welcoming, inclusive and supportive culture will continue to be the key to our success as we grow.”

Read why employees like working at ITsavvy: ITsavvy Great Place to Work Profile

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago; Milwaukee; Madison, Wis.; Hauppauge N.Y.; and Brentwood, Tenn. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact info@itsavvy.com.

Copyright © 2004 - 2023 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademark of ITsavvy LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.