Game and Fish Volunteers Recognized

Volunteer instructors for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department were recently recognized at the annual banquet in Bismarck.

Gary Knotts, Fargo, was recognized as Hunter Education Instructor of the Year and Heather Retzer, Wahpeton, was named Volunteer of the Year. Minot instructors Jon Hughes, Justin Hughes and Harold Capaci were recognized as Team of the Year.

Thirty-year service awards were presented to Richard Bahm, Mandan; James Borkowski, Bottineau; Myron Brager, Finley; Joseph Haas, Lidgerwood; Robert Haglund, Minot; Doyle Roeder, Bismarck; Dale Veselka, Tower City; Curtis Walen, Carrington; and Merle Weatherly, Jamestown.

Recognized for 25 years of service were Burns Bailey, Moffit; Mark Berg, Nortonville; Matthew Evans, Stanley; William Gauslow, Wahpeton; Larry Leier, Hague; Mike Marquette, Cogswell; Bradley Moser, Medina; Scott Sigette, Devils Lake; Melisa Toepke-Peterson, Fargo; Beverly Turbiville, Dickinson; and Leonard Wysocki Jr., Grafton.

Honored for 20 years of service were Janice Bishop, Kathryn; Doug Hintzman, Kulm; Justin Houghton, Steele; Peggy Knotts, Fargo; Joe Lautenschlager, Berthold; Jeffrey Lemer, Anamoose; Robert Miller, Oakes; Mark Pfeifer, Lidgerwood; and Scott Wagner, Casselton.

Fifteen-year service awards were presented to Roger Decker, Belfield; Michael Feener, Fargo; Mike Graue, Devils Lake; Terry Huwe, Menoken; Casey Martin, Bismarck; Michael Myers, Dickinson; Timothy Nelson, Harvey; John Paulson, Bismarck; Randy Schock, Bismarck; Penny Slagle, Williston; and Joe Tuchscherer, Rugby.

Ten-year active instructors recognized were Lena Bohm, Mohall; Kaya Engen, Bismarck; Jose Figueroa-Diaz, Fargo; David Hammond, Abercrombie; Clint Johnson, Carrington; Nicholas Krump, Grand Forks; Jason Sauer, Glen Ullin; Kristofer Schmidt, Velva; and Eric Viall, Ray.

Recognized for five years of service were Charles Betts, Minot; James Decker, Bismarck; Michael Deville, New Town; Seth Engelstad, Walhalla; Bernard Ficek, Bismarck; Clarence Gilstad, Ashley; Michael Goroski, Wahpeton; Michael Hamling, Hankinson; Katrina Haugen, Minto; Wayne Henderson, Edgeley; Isaac Hendrickson, Agate; Nathan Hill, Wahpeton; Jesse Kalberer, Bismarck; Jeanette Kieper, Bismarck; Trevor Larsen, Bowdon; Howdy Lawlar, Watford City; Bruce Leiseth, Jamestown; Arlyce Malarkey, Bismarck; Michael Malarkey, Bismarck; Brian Miller, Heaton; Jeremy Mohl, Williston; Dustin Newman, Watford City; Albert Olson, Bismarck; Frank Rohloff, Grand Forks; Scott Rupert, Des Lacs; Ethan Shulind, Grand Forks; Danielle Siverhus-Dinger, Oakes; Timothy Smith, Burlington; and Lori Wertz, Fargo.

Two-year active instructors recognized were Arvid Anderson, Pick City; Brayden Barnhart, Dickinson; Nicholas Berry, Waterloo, Iowa; Baron Blanchard, Bismarck; Nat Bornsen, Larimore; Dan Brown, Williston; Penny Brown, Williston; Larry Derr, Glenburn; Myron Gunderson, Medina; Phillip Hatcher, Valley City; Jesse Herman, Gwinner; Karna Johnson, Fargo; Jimmy Jones, Williston; Amanda Korynta, Fargo; Matthew Liebel, Williston; Kaia Mahrer, Rutland; Adam Miller, Bismarck; Cedric Monson, Bismarck; Rob Owens, Hillsboro; Kalob Poitra, Belcourt; Scott Redding, Burlington; Michael Schirado, Linton; Rachel Spear, Drake; Heather Stabler, Watford City; Barbara Tessier, Belfield; Chris Tischaefer, Butte; Jessica Ware, Kenmare; and Jeff Winslow, Williston.