Possible Bio-Terror Attack Traps actor JIMMY WALKER JR. on CBS Drama ‘NCIS’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Jimmy Walker, Jr. gets entrapped in a possible bio-terror attack during an all-new episode of CBS’ longest-running crime drama series, NCIS, on March 13, 2023.
Now in its 20th season, the police procedural series revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres.
During the episode “Butterfly Effect,” the NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage, where Walker gets entangled in the situation.
Walker was excited to join the episode led by stars Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Katrina Law, and Wilmer Valderrama. “It was very exciting working with Gary Cole, who plays, Special Agent Alden Parker. I have always admired his work and now I’ve had a chance to work with him.”
Audiences will recognize Walker from his role as the factory Floor Manager opposite Daniel Radcliffe in the acclaimed comedy biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story. He also recurred as the military veteran and bar patron Walt on the CBS comedy, United States of AL, as well as appearances on Peacock comedy Bust Down and NBC laugher Grand Crew.
On the big screen, Walker surfaced at the park tennis courts alongside Will Smith in the Academy Award nominated inspirational biopic feature film, King Richard, about the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. He appears in Michael Jai White’s action-western adventure film, The Outlaw Johnny Black, which marks his second time working with White having also appeared in the Sony Pictures comedy, Black Dynamite.
Over the years, Walker has proven a solid talent in the big and small screen. He has appeared in numerous comedy films, including The Hammer starring comedian Adam Corolla, and The Wedding Year with Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams. Television audiences will recognize Walker from shows such as My Name is Earl, ER, Lethal Weapon, AJ and The Queen and many more. He can be heard lending his voice as ‘Roscoe’ in the animated series Black Dynamite The Animated Series, as well as narrating the children’s movie Labou.
Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Walker studied and performed at Karamu House, the oldest Black Theater in the nation. It was there he honed his skills, appearing in such classics as Great White Hope, Jitney, Barbershop, Tambourines To Glory, and Stag-a-Lee. After moving to Los Angeles, he gained attention on stage for his roles in Don Welch's Fight Club and It Always Rains On Sunday; as well as Gloria Morrow's Things That Make Men Cry and Sharon Judies's Misleading Lady I, II and III, with the latter receiving a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast at the 2021 HAPAwards Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.
