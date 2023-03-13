Khalsa Credit Union selects ASAPP OXP™ as their customer engagement software platform partner
ASAPP OXP™ and Khalsa Credit Union are excited to announce their strategic partnership, with the credit union signing a Master Services Agreement this month.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP OXP™ and Khalsa Credit Union are excited to announce their strategic partnership, with the credit union signing a Master Services Agreement this month. This deal will bring the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform to British Columbia’s Sikh Community.
Khalsa Credit Union has licensed both the ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets which will transform their offerings and maximize the benefits to their members and staff. The ASAPP OXP Origination feature sets will enable Khalsa members to access account and lending product opening anytime, anywhere and from any-device, while also creating efficiencies for front-line staff members.
“Partnering with ASAPP aligns with our commitment to our triple bottom line (people, planet, prosperity) as it brings efficiency and convenience to our members,” shared Hardeep Singh Bains, CEO of Khalsa Credit Union. “Further, licensing the ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets will allow Khalsa to both deepen and grow member relationships.”
This agreement brings ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets to Khalsa Credit Union for 5 years. The implementation process will begin in April 2023 with ASAPP OXP AOS and CRM feature sets followed by ASAPP OXP LOS and finally ASAPP OXP ECM and Opportunity Engine™ components.
“ASAPP is looking forward to collaborating with Khalsa Credit Union throughout the implementation and licensing of ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer at ASAPP OXP. “Working with such a committed team to bring digital transformation to their community and seeing the impact of ASAPP OXP is what makes Client-Partner relationships tick.”
About Khalsa Credit Union
Founded in Vancouver in 1986, Khalsa Credit Union’s story begins with pioneers who had deep roots in a closely bound Sikh Community within BC. Since inception, Khalsa Credit Union has grown as an organization but its values have stayed strong and true. Khalsa Credit Union believes in seva, equality, ethical behavior, accountability, and giving back to the community.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
