TB12 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2023 BOSTON MARATHON TEAM
Seventeen athletes hailing from the US, Washington DC, Indonesia, Italy and South Africa team up to raise funds to support TB12 Foundation’s programming
We want to thank all our TB12 Foundation runners over the years, for their exceptional fundraising efforts and dedication to crossing the finish line.”FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TB12 Foundation, founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, today announced the members of its 2023 Boston Marathon team. Since the beginning of the year, the 17-runner team has been raising funds to support the Foundation’s mission, participating in both training runs and strengthening sessions in preparation for the 127th annual Boston Marathon.
With just over a month before this year’s April 17th race, the team has been working hard to raise funds and awareness of the TB12 Foundation and its mission: to bring recovery and pliability education to those who need it most due to economic or health-related obstacles, so everyone can learn how to live pain-free and perform their best in both sports and life.
As a token of appreciation from TB12, runners receive a full 20-week customized training plan created by certified coaches of the Road Runners’ Club of America with organized group runs throughout the season; organized point to point long runs on the Boston Marathon course with aid station support; online fundraising tools; TB12 treatment sessions (live and virtual group sessions); apparel including a running jacket, t-shirts and a TB12 race day singlet; TB12 products including a vibrating pliability mini sphere, TB12 electrolytes and plant-based protein powder in addition to a 20% discount on all TB12 Products (January – April 2023).
“We are grateful to the B.A.A. for again selecting us to be part of its official charity program, especially in a year that marks a day that changed us forever - the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings,” noted Lisa Borges, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We will never forget the lives lost and families affected by this tragedy and stand ‘Boston Strong’”. She continued, “We also want to thank all our TB12 Foundation runners over the years, for their exceptional fundraising efforts and dedication to crossing the finish line.”
This year’s TB12 Foundation Boston Marathon team includes: Greg Abovsky, Los Angeles, CA; Christian Adel, Raleigh, NC; Logan Amaral, Westport, MA; Jacquie Boudreau, Washington DC; Lauren Bradley, Boston, MA; Chloe Castellano, Wilmington, MA; Devon Choi, Natick, MA; Tim Crane, New York, NY; Brett DiPanfilo, Saugus, MA; Dave Eders, New York, NY; Pam Harlow, Ballwin, MI; Brendan Howarth, S. Weymouth, MA; Collin Molepe, South Africa; Ethan Plasker, New York, NY; Andrew Tasso, Keene, NH; Alya Rohali, Jakarta, Indonesia; and Andrea Sacchi, Turin, Italy.
About the TB12 Foundation
Founded in 2015 by seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, the TB12 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the health, well-being, and athletic potential of underserved athletes by providing free access to health and wellness resources that support preparation, performance and recovery – empowering people who are at-risk due to economic or health-related obstacles to reach their performance and life goals. Through its services, the Foundation aims to educate and help athletes improve longevity, prevent injury, and stay on the field, court, track, or course doing what they love, better and for longer.
The TB12 Foundation accepts scholarship applications from student athletes, tactical athletes and individuals who have experienced a tragic event who are seeking financial support for high-quality post-injury recovery. To date, the Foundation has donated more than $1.9M to athletes and organizations in need of support. For more information about the TB12 Foundation, please visit www.tb12foundation.org
