Neurotechnology Releases MegaMatcher 13.0 Multi-biometric Product Line with New Biometric Recognition Algorithms

Neurotechnology has announced the release of the MegaMatcher 13.0 product line with significant biometric recognition algorithm enhancements and new features.

Neurotechnology’s advanced MegaMatcher Identity Registration System provides fast, accurate and reliable biometric data capturing for government organizations and commercial enterprises.

Neurotechnology is a developer of high-precision algorithms and software based on deep neural networks and other AI-related technologies. The company was launched in 1990 in Vilnius, Lithuania, with the key idea of leveraging neural networks capabilities