Telin and TelecomsXChange (TCXC) inK a strategic partnership for a long term collaboration
Telin and TelecomsXChange (TCXC) inK a strategic partnership for a long term collaboration wholesale digital transformation and market place development.DUBAI, UAE, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin), a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) focusses on international telecommunication business, and TelecomsXChange (TCXC) a technology company that specializes in developing and providing advanced digital transformation (DX) solutions for carriers wholesale business services., have signed a strategic partnership for a long term collaboration in Telin’s Carrier-Neutral Digital Marketplace, NeuTrafiX.
The partnership was made official during Capacity Middle East 2023, located at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Telin was represented by the Chief Executive Officer of Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (HongKong) Limited (Telin HongKong), I Ketut Alit Atmaja, whereas TCXC was represented by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ameed I Jamous. The signing was witnessed by the Chief Executive Officer of Telin, Budi Satria Dharma Purba (Budi), the Chief Commercial Officer of Telin, Kharisma, and the Vice President of Digital Marketplace Enabler Telin, Nayan Paranjape.
Previously, Telin and TCXC have worked together to build the NeuTrafiX Marketplace, a public digital connectivity exchange for voice, SMS, Phone Numbers that caters Enterprises, OTTs, Operators, CSPs, CPaaS players, Carriers and aggregators for all commodity- based SMS, Voice and Virtual Number products and services. The marketplace is already home to 250 members. Over a one-year period, the platform has crossed 1 billion traffic for Voice & SMS combined.
Telin Chief Executive Officer Budi Satria Dharma Purba, said, “Building partnerships with TCXC is one of Telin's strategic initiatives to strengthen its portfolio and accelerate the transformation process. Telin has moving from traditional connectivity to offer more diverse solutions including digital platforms, digital connectivity and digital services. NeuTrafiX has become a leading marketplace in the telecommunication industry with a new business model designed for enterprises, operators, aggregators and wholesale carriers in the wholesale voice and SMS business to overcome challenges in this era”.
Ameed Jamous, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TCXC commented, “We are delighted to solidify our partnership with Telin through this long-term strategic agreement . Our combined efforts will expedite digital connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, while effectively tackling the challenges faced by wholesalers and carriers. By working together, we can offer communication service providers innovative and dependable solutions, and make leaps forward in the digital transformation of the telecommunications wholesale industry.”
Telin and TCXC combined global reach are expected to accelerate the digital connectivity transformation to address the major pain points that wholesalers and carriers are facing now.
About Telin
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom), a state-owned telecommunication and network service provider. Telin focuses on international telecommunication business to manage and develop its business lines abroad. Telin global infrastructures includes 222,260 kilometres of cable system length, among others; 58 Points of Presences (PoP), 10 global offices, and more than 19 Tier II to Tier IV Data Centres operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, and Indonesia. Through Telkom Group strategy and reliable networks and infrastructures, Telin can provide high-quality services that reach all parts of the world to Enable Your Global Digital Business and Solution.
Learn more about us in www.telin.net.
About TelecomsXChange (TCXC)
TCXC is a technology company that focuses on developing and delivering advanced digital transformation solutions for carriers' wholesale services such as voice, SMS, and numbers. Their cutting-edge full-stack open carrier-grade digital platform allows partners to modernize their existing wholesale processes and significantly enhance user experience and customer satisfaction. Moreover, by enabling API integration for wholesale functions, the platform promotes innovation and automation within the wholesale business.
