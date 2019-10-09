TelecomsXChange Introduces SMS and DID Exchange Features To Meet CPaaS Providers Needs

TelecomsXChange

TelecomsXChange empowers CPaaS providers with open and commission-free wholesale SMS and DID exchange to deliver better service quality and bring costs down.

TelecomsXChange is now CPaaS Ready !” — Ameed Jamous

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TelecomsXChange (TCXC), the leading commission-free wholesale exchange market place for communications service providers worldwide, announced the release of SMS and DID exchange for the TCXC platform. TCXC SMS and DID exchange feature enables CPaaS providers to automate their wholesale interconnection and utilization of Tier 1, 2 and 3 SMS and DID services via programmable and none programmable interfaces, this feature is immediately available to TCXC existing members within the TelecomsXChange digital market place. Its commission-free concept is particularly unique among exchange solutions and includes flexible APIs and real-time billing features.According to a recent report by Gartner, the company predicts end-user spending on CPaaS will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.6% to reach $4.63 billion by 2021. CPaaS, then, represents a huge opportunity for TelecomsXChange.The new features released by TelecomsXChange makes interconnecting with SMS and Virtual Number service providers easier and more cost-effective for CPaaS providers worldwide."Before SMS and DID Exchange features, a CPaaS provider would have to spend months to complete an interconnect with a single carrier," said Ameed Jamous, Founderr at TelecomsXChange. "Now with our new SMS and DID Exchange,, a CPaaS provider can interconnect with 300+ carriers around the world in minutes and utilize their wholesale pricing instantly. This reduces carrier relations time by at least 90 percent in most CPaaS interconnect cases."The TCXC SMS and DID exchange features allows communications service providers (CSPs) to fully automate SMS, voice, and DID business, it also unlocks the opportunity to leverage from technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning into making routing and LCR decisions.SMS and DID Exchange for Communications Service Providers5 Advantages1) Programmable API – Simple APIs to discover, provision and utilize wholesale SMS and virtual number services from any seller on the platform.2) Flexible Routing - allows CPaaS to reduce costs and enable better delivery rates. The CSP is able to control routing from their existing core softswitch / SMSC to quickly address delivery or routing issues.3) Commission-Free: allows CPaaS providers to utilize the seller wholesale SMS and DID numbers pricing without paying middle-men or aggregators fees.4) Transparent– CPaaS providers are able to access seller names, reviews, quality metrics, pricing and send them a direct message via API or through the advanced portal5) Intuitive Portal – Allows CPaaS to discover, manage interconnects or view usage reports in realtime and search using custom criterias"TCXC new features ensures a CPaaS provider can deliver higher quality and better pricing to their customers," said Ameed. "For example, if a business was choosing an non-transparent aggregator , they are dependent on the carrier that the aggregator uses for connectivity. The risk here is that this may not be the best quality network. In addition, the non-transparent aggregator provider will pass the network connectivity charge on to the business. With TelecomsXChange, the CPaaS provider chooses the carrier that works best for their business. This not only saves the customer money but ensures a superior connectivity experience."About TelecomsXChangeTelecomXChange, LLC (TCXC) (FCC License # ITC-214-20150519-00126) is the first XaaS OPEN and commission-free wholesale trading platform and the most advanced network for Voice and SMS carriers worldwide.We have established our business on the founding principle that buyers and suppliers should be connected directly, while having objective intelligence gathering and performance monitoring captured and published openly. Although every other platform keeps the buyer and seller at arms length, TelecomsXChange does not interfere and encourages direct communication and support. We provide the tools for both parties to make the most informed and risk-free decisions, encouraging more carriers and service providers to trade over the market place.Our management and carrier relations team have over 30 years in the telecommunications industry. Only well established companies are authorized to sell their routes through TelecomsXChange. We challenge our sellers to maintain quality and provide the best value in their routes through our featured Review & Ratings system. You may purchase with confidence when the profile of our trusted sellers reflect long-term historical statistics of their performance, as well as, the ratings determined by our proprietary technology using complicated algorithms for Qos measurements.Support speed is unbeatable, TelecomsXChange provides a direct and transparent messaging engine between buyers and sellers. The buyer can negotiate directly with the seller for better rates, quality and/or service.TCXC's mission is to organize the world's defragmented telecommunication industry for voice, messaging and virtual phone numbers and make it accessible for CSPs in a programmable and none programmable interface.



